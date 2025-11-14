The Real Reasons the Jaguars' Pass-Rush Has Struggled
The Jacksonville Jaguars' pass rush has been a huge point of contention within the fanbase recently. Things came to a head following the team's Week 10 loss to the Houston Texans. In that game, the Jaguars melted down in the fourth quarter, blowing a 29-10 lead while allowing their opponents to score three straight touchdowns to complete the comeback and the upset.
What's worse is that they let that happen against backup quarterback Davis Mills, as C.J. Stroud was out with a concussion. Coming into the contest, Jacksonville's pass rush was expected to be a huge advantage, matching up with a pitiful offensive line that came into the game banged up and depleted.
Instead, Mills looked disturbingly comfortable while leading the charge for the Texans in the fourth quarter. The Jaguars were only able to sack him twice, for a measly 10 yards. He stood tall in the pocket throughout the comeback, capping it all off with a critical scramble on 3rd-and-goal for a 14-yard touchdown to take the lead.
Is Travon Walker back?
Lost in the discourse has been the fact that Travon Walker played his first full game for the Jacksonville Jaguars last week. The former number-one pick injured his wrist earlier this season, had surgery, and has been playing with a club on his left arm ever since. He missed Jacksonville's Monday Night Football victory over the Kansas City Chiefs and has been slowly working his way back.
The Jaguars' Week 10 loss to the Houston Texans was the first time Walker has played over 30 snaps since the injury. It was also the first time he scored better than a 69 pass-rush grade from Pro Football Focus since he went down against the San Francisco 49ers. He notched four pressures in the loss.
Of course, Jacksonville wants to see him finish off those plays with sacks, but his recovery and growing comfort in the club are encouraging to see. Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile recently spoke on what he's seen from his star EDGE since the injury:
"I think it probably impacts him more than he would tell you, here and there, but I think he's done a good job with it. I've seen a couple other guys deal with a similar injury, and I think Tra's done as good a job as anybody I've been around with that type of injury, which is hard when you're playing D-Line. But I think he's going out there giving us a great effort, 100 percent effort, and making some plays for us through the injury.”
