Have the Jaguars Moved on From Brutal Loss to Texans?
At 5-4, chasing a postseason bid, every coming game for the Jacksonville Jaguars will continue to be their most important one. That'll be true until this team either falls out of the playoff chase or locks up a spot in the big dance. Last week, they lost their most critical matchup of the 2025 NFL season so far.
They had the chance to keep pace with the Indianapolis Colts, bury a different division rival, and further separate themselves from the Kansas City Chiefs and the other contending hopefuls. Instead, they fell to the Houston Texans, 36-29, allowing their opponents to live to see another week.
It wasn't just the loss or even the severe consequences. It was how the Jaguars lost that game that has tanked the perception of this team. However, they're still in the thick of the AFC's playoff race, meaning that they can't further dwell on this defeat to the Texans. They have to turn their eyes forward, starting with their coming clash with the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Jaguars need to keep marching
In Week 10, the Jacksonville Jaguars took another loss to a backup quarterback, this time falling short against Davis Mills, who started in place of the concussed C.J. Stroud for the Houston Texans. Not only were they defeated by Mills, but they also allowed him to escape the pressure and scramble for a touchdown, capping off a 93-yard game-winning drive to take the lead with less than a minute left in the contest.
That score marked 20 straight points for the Texans and officially took the lead for Houston after Jacksonville had built a 19-point advantage entering the fourth quarter. The offense couldn't put any more points on the board or even get a few first downs to kill the clock and put the game away. The defense gave up three straight touchdowns to a backup quarterback to give away the lead. This is the type of loss that sticks with teams for weeks, but the Jaguars simply can't allow it to stay with them. Head Coach Liam Coen spoke on his team's mentality in practice after the game:
"I think the post-L.A. bye sting was probably a pretty good one to get judged on in a lot of ways, in terms of the way that we responded throughout the week. Because it wasn't just like this all-great, gravy, positive practices — it was a grind. We were competing, it was working through things, and the way that we played showed it at the end...
My message to the team was part of learning and growing together as a team, as an organization, is we've got to learn from this. We have to learn from this. If we don't learn from this, well, what good is it at the end of the day? And in life, we learn from hard times, right? You actually have to look and say, 'Okay, what do I need to confront to make sure that that doesn't happen again?' And that's kind of what we've been talking about, is, you learn and you grow through hard times.”
Never again miss one major story related to how the Jaguars digest each win and loss this season when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.