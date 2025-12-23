Jaguars Continue to Find New Ways to Unlock Their Stars

In their first season on the sideline, Head Coach Liam Coen and his staff have checked every box for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Instill a new culture? Check. Lead a competitive season? Check. Become a legitimate playoff threat? Check. Integrate the new pieces on the roster? Check. Develop the existing talent in Duval? Check.



Due to the rapid success they've already achieved in the 2025 NFL season, more boxes are being added to the list. Their next challenges are to claim the AFC South crown, win a playoff game, and if they can accomplish those, take home the Vince Lombardi for the first time in franchise history. They've got a few additional sidequests along the way, though.



Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) hits Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Jaguars continue to bring out the best in their players

The Jacksonville Jaguars brought in several new impactful pieces that have helped bring them to their 11-4 record this season. However, Head Coach Liam Coen and his staff have also shown a knack for coaxing out the best in the players that were already on the roster. Travis Etienne Jr. is in the midst of a renaissance year, as he's already notched a career-high 13 total touchdowns and is on pace for 1,400+ yards from scrimmage.

Trevor Lawrence has fully broken out, with 10 touchdowns, 680 total yards, and zero turnovers in his last two games. Montaric Brown, Anton Harrison, Cole Van Lanen, Jarrian Jones, and Devin Lloyd are other holdovers from years past, currently having career seasons under Coen. The latest player Jacksonville has unlocked is Travon Walker, who tallied five pressures, three quarterback hits, and a tackle for loss in the Jaguars' latest win over the Denver Broncos.



I thought Travon Walker was fantastic for the #Jaguars on Sunday.



Campanile has been using him inside on pass-rushing downs more than any other Jaguars DC has, at least based on eye test pic.twitter.com/uY5TGXTazc — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) December 22, 2025

In that game, the team had Walker line up inside multiple times. The shift enabled him to get into the backfield repeatedly and bother quarterback Bo Nix. Coen spoke on what inspired that tactic: "Yeah, it's the matchups. This is such a matchup league, and you're constantly trying to find different ways of putting your players in positions to be successful. And I thought Travon played very well. He played with his hair on fire."

"He was relentless, made some critical stops for us, both from the end and from inside. Rushing on the guards, rushing on the tackles.

So yeah, that's just more so matchup-based, and where you're trying to get him one-on-ones, you're trying to do the same thing with Arik [Armstead] and with Josh [Hines-Allen] and with all those guys to be able to find the way to get to the quarterback and affect the game. And I think Tra had a really nice game. I was very proud of his ability to continue doing this [upwards motion] throughout this end-of-season push. And we're going to need him to continue to do that.”

