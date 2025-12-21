Identifying the Jaguars' Path to AFC's No. 1 Seed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- After a 10-4 start to the Liam Coen era, the Jacksonville Jaguars are in good position to, at least, earn a playoff spot.

But on Sunday vs. the Denver Broncos, the Jaguars are playing for more than just a ticket to the dance. Instead, the Jaguars can take their biggest step yet toward claiming the AFC's No. 1 seed.

Fight For No. 1 Seed

For the Jaguars to claim the AFC's No. 1 seed -- and ensure they don't lose ground to the Houston Texans in the AFC South -- it of course will start with finding a way to win on the road in Denver.

"Few have talked about the Jaguars, but they have a path to the No. 1 seed. If they win their final three games, and if the Broncos lose in either Week 17 at Kansas City or in Week 18 to the Chargers, and the Patriots lose once more, Jacksonville would be the AFC’s No. 1 seed," ESPN's Adam Schefter said on Sunday.

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen during the second quarter against the New York Jets at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

The Broncos currently hold the No. 1 seed and are playing for the same seeding advantages the Jaguars are playing for, with the Los Angeles Chargers similarly on their trail in the AFC West. That means the magnitude of Sunday's game for both teams is at a clear high.

“Yeah, it's a big game. I feel like every—last week was a big game. Colts was a big game and this one's no different," Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said this week.

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) scrambles against the New York Jets at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

"It's a big game for us, and at this point in this season with where we're at, when you've put yourself in position like we have and obviously like the Broncos have, and like a bunch of teams in the AFC have, every game is huge at the end of the year which is where you want to be. So, I think there's no secret about how important it is, but it's still just a game and you’ve got to prepare the same way. You can't put too much pressure on it. You’ve just got to go out there and play.”

For the Jaguars to even be in the conversation for the No. 1 seed at this point is a win for the Coen era. The Jaguars were not picked by many -- if anyone -- to even be a playoff team this season. Now, a win in Week 16 could help them run the table.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) is celebrated by offensive tackle Patrick Mekari (65) and tight end Hunter Long (84) for his touchdown score with other teammates joining in for his game-winning touchdown during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Kansas City Chiefs 31-28. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.