Jaguars Reveal Their Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have their nominee for this year's Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award.

The Jaguars announced Thursday that punter Logan Cooke has been nominated for the award in 2025, a year after Jaguars defensive lineman Arik Armstead won the award. Former Jaguars defensive lineman Calais Campbell won it during the 2019 season.

Logan Cooke's Nomination

Cooke, who is the longest tenured Jaguars player, has long been involved in charitable efforts throughout his career. Now, he is getting the ultimate recognition for it.

“I couldn’t be prouder of Logan. He deserves recognition for everything he brings to this team on the field, in the locker room and in our community. As a captain, Logan is a proven leader. I have been impressed with his commitment to this organization and city since day one,” said Jaguars head coach Liam Coen in a statement.

“He embodies what it means to be a Jacksonville Jaguar. We are fortunate to have him. Logan is truly worthy of this honor, and we are proud to support his nomination for the 2025 Walter Payton Man of the Year."

"Cooke, Jacksonville’s longest-tenured player, has consistently served those in need during his eight-year NFL career not only in Northeast Florida or his home state of Mississippi, but worldwide. In 2021, Cooke and his wife, Mary, founded the Logan Cooke Foundation to make a bigger impact," the Jaguars said in a release.

"Cooke has recently focused on combatting the global water crisis through clean water projects in East Africa. This season, Cooke is punting for clean water through his foundation in partnership with Zoe Ministries, a nonprofit which has provided clean and safe water access to over 200,000 people since 2017.

"For every punt pinned inside the 20-yard line, he donates $1,000 through to help bring safe, life-changing water to families in Kenya. With millions in East Africa still lacking access to clean water, the campaign's goal was to raise $20,000 for clean water projects. With five games left to play in the regular season, Cooke has already raised over $25,000 from his on-field based donations and community support."

"I am incredibly honored to be nominated for Walter Payton Man of the Year. Walter Payton and I are from the same hometown, so this is very special to me," Cooke said.

"Being a Jacksonville Jaguar means so much more than just performing on the field. To be considered for such a prestigious award would not be possible without the unwavering support from my wife, Mary Menger, my family, my teammates and the Jaguars organization. Our goal is to leave an impact on Jacksonville that will last for years to come.”

