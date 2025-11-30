Jaguars Get Concerning Injury News Before Titans Battle

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to take on the Tennessee Titans this afternoon, and they could be without a key player at kickoff.

The Jaguars announced Saturday evening that veteran defensive tackle Arik Armstead was being listed as questionable for the contest with a hand injury. The injury limited Armstead in Thursday's practice, but he was a full participant on Friday.

Armstead Status

If the Jaguars are without Armstead against the Titans, it would certainly serve as a blow to their defensive tackle depth. Armstead leads the Jaguars in sacks with 5.5 and has been the team's second-best pass-rusher this season behind veteran defensive end Josh Hines-Allen.

Armstead moved back to defensive tackle this season after playing much of the 2024 season at defensive end. Going back to his natural position has helped Armstead take a big leap in terms of production this season, and he is genuinely close to putting up Pro Bowl-level numbers.

"Armstead the last, I would say really going back since the Bye, has practiced on obviously the Thursdays when we go padded specifically, out of his mind. Out of his mind. Every single rep he's in the backfield in practice every single time," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said earlier this month. And getting to know Arik more and more, we talk a lot about our time separate in terms of L.A. [Rams], San Fran [cisco 49ers] and what that was like for him coming up and that in a new system with new first year coaches and GMs, we've talked a lot about that culturally.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead (91) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"And to see him disrupting as much as he has, it's showing up in practice though. That's where he's doing it every single day. It's not like he's a 13-year vet that's just kind of hanging out on the sidelines during practice and then going out in the games and doing it. He's doing it every single day in practice. He's trying to set an example as to what we're looking for from that penetration and getting vertical, and I've been really pleased with Arik and the kind of guy that he's been. He's been so consistent, and I've appreciated that from him as well.”

The Jaguars will kick off against the Titans this afternoon. We should know by the time inactives are announced whether the Jaguars will have Armstead on hand for the AFC South clash or not.

