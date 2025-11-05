How Duval Feels About Jakobi Meyers to the Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars were expected to be active ahead of the 2025 NFL trade deadline. They had shown some concerning holes in the roster that needed addressing, and new general manager James Gladstone has proven to be aggressive in his approach to building out the team.
One of the most pressing needs for the Jaguars was wide receiver, a fact that was only compounded by Travis Hunter Jr.'s placement on IR following a non-contact knee injury in practice. Between his absence and Brian Thomas Jr.'s struggles this season, Jacksonville lacked a true WR1 coming out of its Week 8 bye.
Gladstone fulfilled the wishes of the team, its fans, and his newest acquisition by dealing for Jakobi Meyers, ultimately granting him his original trade request from the Las Vegas Raiders that he made before the season opener. How did Duval react to the latest move?
Jaguars fans are buzzing
One of the most interesting aspects of this trade is that the Jacksonville Jaguars just played the Las Vegas Raiders and got a firsthand look at what Jakobi Meyers can do.
He didn't do much, catching four of six targets for 23 yards, but it was enough to convince James Gladstone to pull the trigger. Fans in Duval are optimistic about what he can bring to this offense, though. More specifically, they're encouraged by his sure hands and ability to reel in tough catches, things that this team has sorely lacked this season.
In exchange for his services, the Jaguars didn't give up any talent. Instead, they spent some of their future draft capital, trading a 2026 fourth-round pick and a sixth to the Raiders. Dealing away two selections might seem like a hefty price at first, but Jacksonville had resources to spare coming into the trade and still have a deep trove after.
Something that drove down Meyers' value is his status as an impending free agent. He's on the last season of his previous three-year, $33 million contract. He's turning 29 in a few days and will be hoping to land another long-term deal during his peak. Jacksonville should have $10 million coming off the books after this year, with Dyami Brown set to re-enter the mercenary pool following his one-year agreement. Re-signing Meyers should be a top priority for Gladstone and the Jaguars in the next offseason, considering the assets they gave up to get him.
Shortly after the trade was announced, a new report came out that the Indianapolis Colts dealt away two future first-round picks to the New York Jets in exchange for cornerback Sauce Gardner. That led to some hilarious reactions from Duval.
Since Jacksonville didn't trade anyone away to bring him in, a once-depleted cache of weapons could be one of the deepest arsenals in the league once everyone's fully healthy again. It'll be a sight to see once Trevor Lawrence has Meyers, Brian Thomas Jr., Travis Hunter Jr., Dyami Brown, Parker Washington, and Brenton Strange to target downfield.
