Jaguars Roundtable Preview and Predictions For Broncos Clash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- By tomorrow night, we will know how the Jacksonville Jaguars have responded to their greatest test yet: the Denver Broncos.

To give you our full comprehensive preview of the Broncos game, our team of writers has gotten together to give their predictions and weigh in on the Jaguars' biggest questions.



Can Trevor Lawrence extend his surge against elite Broncos D?

John Shipley: This is one of the best units in the entire NFL, which certainly places the onus on Lawrence to respond. I think with Liam Coen's scheming and strong play from his supporting cast like we have seen in recent weeks, though, that Lawrence will be up to the challenge.

Andy Quach: Call me a hater or a heathen, but I don't think Trevor Lawrence will put up 380 total yards and six touchdowns again this week. That said, I do think he'll continue his impressive run against the Denver Broncos, albeit in a much more modest, "doing-what-the-team-needs" kind of way.

The Broncos' defense is excellent all around, but they're a little bit more susceptible to air attacks than ground games, so the Jaguars will need T-Law to bring his A-game. Lawrence has been historically good against man defenses, and he's been on a heater since Jacksonville traded for Jakobi Meyers. I think he'll do enough to earn another gold star at Mile High.

Jared Feinberg: I fear that Lawrence's latest surge will stall this weekend against this Broncos defense. Vance Joseph has done a phenomenal job with this group for the last couple of seasons, making sure that the 70-point obliteration in Miami a few years ago never happens again. Lawrence is coming off a career day against the Jets, but at some point, those inconsistencies could rear their ugly head at the worst possible time, and tomorrow could be that.

Can the Jaguars slow down Bo Nix?

John Shipley: I think so. I have never been a big fan of Nix's game, but even I can recognize that he played well against the Green Bay Packers. With that said, he isn't as gifted winning from the pocket as he is at playing backyard football to create passing lanes. I think the Jaguars will place a focus on limiting him breaking contain and force him into a mistake or two.

Andy Quach: I don't think the Jaguars are going to "slow down" Bo Nix so much as he'll just regress to the mean after an incredible performance against the Green Bay Packers. The Packers' defense has been a bit overrated this season after they traded for Micah Parsons, and I think Jacksonville has the horses necessary to make life difficult on Nix and force him out of his comfort zone.

If they can shut down the run game the way they have all season against Denver and contain checkdowns, I don't expect Nix to beat them consistently downfield.

Jared Feinberg: We shall see. I've been impressed with Nix the last couple of weeks, as his completion percentage over expected has been just over +15% in his last two games. However, Nix is a limited passer with wild mechanics and inconsistencies that can be disruptive to offensive flow. The Jaguars' defense is capable of forcing him into bad decisions with quick pressures, exotic blitzes, and an opportunistic secondary. This could be a sloppy game.

Score prediction?

John Shipley: Each team is on a roll and has shown few weaknesses during their hot stretches. With that said, I think the Jaguars' defense makes a critical takeaway or two and Liam Coen's offense makes big plays in the biggest moments. Jaguars 27, Broncos 24.

Andy Quach: This is a battle between two teams that have played a lot of nail-biters this year. To come out with winning records in one-score games as they have, they've needed a bit of luck along with strong late-game execution.

While Jacksonville has had some head-scratching moments in clutch games — against the Cincinnati Bengals, Las Vegas Raiders, Arizona Cardinals, and Houston Texans — Denver has simply struggled to put inferior opponents away due to its limited offense. I think the Jaguars have reached another level in the past month, and that'll be apparent in this one. Jacksonville takes it, 24-16.

Jared Feinberg: The Jaguars have lost one game since the bye--a Week 10 blown lead in Houston. The Broncos haven't lost a game since September 21st in Los Angeles. Something has to give, whether it is stalling the great momentum of Jacksonville's success or ending Denver's incredible 11-game win streak.

I have marked this game down as a loss in two separate schedule predictions, and I'm maintaining that stance. This is Empower Field at Mile High, one of the toughest places to play, along with an elite defense and a quality offense. Make it 12 in a row for the Broncos. Broncos 24, Jaguars 17

