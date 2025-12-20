Jaguars Send Important Message to Their Locker Room

The Jacksonville Jaguars and their fans received some great news ahead of Week 16's clash with the Denver Broncos. Just six games after they initially traded for him, the team has reached an extension with wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, inking him to a three-year, $60 million deal. Meyers was set to become a free agent this spring.



Now, his future with the team is secure, and the Jaguars have locked down Trevor Lawrence's new favorite target for the next three seasons. The extension was practically celebrated unanimously, and it made Jacksonville's original decision to trade away its fourth- and sixth-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft to the Las Vegas Raiders to acquire Meyers look even shrewder.



What about the Jaguars' other free agents?



Jakobi Meyers made quick work of vindicating the Jacksonville Jaguars' trade for him and earning his new contract. In four starts, he's already tallied 27 catches for 355 yards and three touchdowns. His impact extends far beyond his individual box scores, though. He's given quarterback Trevor Lawrence renewed confidence and trust in his receiving core, leading to one of the best stretches in his career.



While the Jaguars have locked down Meyers' future with the team, he's not the only impending free agent on the roster. They have several players on expiring contracts this year, including Travis Etienne Jr., Devin Lloyd, and Cole Van Lanen. Head Coach Liam Coen spoke on how Meyers' extension was a message to the rest of the locker room:



“Yeah, I think every guy understands that this is a production-based business, and guys can see who does what, and I think the locker room typically knows their peers pretty well. And so, it's one of those deals where you always want to try to earn what you get in this league as players, as coaches, as teams. I think those guys all understand that.”



It's pretty rare to see a potential free agent get extended midseason. The Jaguars all realize that, but it wouldn't hurt for this team to see ETN, Lloyd, Van Lanen, and their other expiring contracts pick things up down the stretch of this season.

Several of them have already made themselves quite a lot of money on their next deals, whether it's with Jacksonville or a new team. But James Gladstone and the rest of the Jaguars' brass have made it clear that they're willing to bet the future on their guys if they feel it's earned. Time will tell which players can earn it.

