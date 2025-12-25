What Santa Claus Left for the Jaguars This Christmas

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Merry Christmas, Duval.

Christmastime in Jacksonville is a special time this season. The Jaguars have already clinched a playoff spot by Christmas, which hasn't happened in over a decade. Trevor Lawrence is playing the best football of his NFL career, and the Jaguars control their destiny in the AFC South.

Santa's Gift

For the Jaguars this year, their Christmas gift is clear. Santa gave them plenty to be grateful for, most of all the fact that they have a genuine solution to their long-running leadership problems. Gone are the days of front office squabbles, disharmony between general managers and head coaches, and all other forms of things that are counterproductive to winning football games.

The Jaguars hit the reset button this season after a long run of half measures to find sustained winning. And while the new regime will have to prove next year, and the years after that, that they aren't a one-hit wonder like the 2017 and 2022 teams, it is clear their greatest gift this season has been a new direction.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Coach of the Year candidate Liam Coen is the most critical piece to the Jaguars' renewed energy and momentum. It has been a group effort, of course, with executive vice president Tony Boselli played a big part in the process to identify and land Coen. First-year general manager James Gladstone has made a few key moves, such as trading for Jakobi Meyers.

But it is Coen who has pushed all of the buttons for the Jaguars this season, helping them hit a level they have never previously hit in the Shad Khan era. They have seen hot streaks under Khan before, but the 2025 Jaguars have set themselves apart entirely, and that is because of Coen and what he and his coaching staff have brought the franchise.

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen during the second quarter against the New York Jets at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Coen's coaching staff has perhaps been as impressive as anything he has done other than revitalizing Lawrence after a tough last two seasons. After the Jaguars made one of the worst defensive coordinator hires in recent memory last season, Coen helped improve the Jaguars' defense by leaps and bounds by hiring first-year coordinator Anthony Campanile.

Campanile has been one of the top assistants in football this season, taking a nearly-bottom ranked defense into a top-12 unit in 2025. On top of that, Coen also hired a first-year coordinator with head coach potential in offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, and seems to have nailed hires at the running backs, offensive line, and secondary coaching positions.

Nov 30, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen smiles to the crowd as he walks of the field against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen stands on the field during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.