Trevor Lawrence Just Had His Best Game... So Far

Trevor Lawrence has gone from one of the most polarizing quarterbacks in the NFL to a dark-horse MVP candidate with an incredible second half of the season for the Jacksonville Jaguars. He's led his team to the top of the AFC South and within striking distance of the No. 1 seed in the conference by winning six straight games.



In that stretch, he's been statistically one of the best players at his position, if not the best in practically every important measure. His last time out, he stared down the Denver Broncos' elite defense and went nuclear yet again to give the Jaguars a crucial 34-20 victory. Many are saying that it was his greatest performance of the season and possibly even his NFL career.



Trevor Lawrence searching for more



Trevor Lawrence stepped up big time at Mile High Stadium to get his Jacksonville Jaguars the win over the Denver Broncos. On a day when the ground game couldn't get going, he was able to eviscerate the Broncos' elite secondary with incredible throw after incredible throw. He finished with 299 total yards, four touchdowns, and no turnovers with 23-of-36 passing.



Such an astounding showing drew the attention of pundits and former detractors who were convinced that he had just played the best game of his career and reached a turning point. However, many said the same thing when he went for six touchdowns in a historic game against the New York Jets. It was also said after he led the Jaguars to a crucial victory over the Indianapolis Colts to snatch away the AFC South crown in a downpour. Jacksonville media asked if he felt he had his best game of the season in Denver:



"I hope I keep getting that question. That means I keep playing well every week. So, I thought as an offense, we did a lot of good things. I think there's a lot of stuff, honestly, that we need to clean up. Just some detailed things that we've talked about today and kind of rehashed a little bit. But as far as making plays in big moments and guys making, whether it's contested catches, obviously giving them a ball they can catch, putting it near them. Up front, we protected really well. Just guys stepping up in a big game."



"Obviously, it was a big game, and it was a big matchup for us on the road in a tough environment, and I was just proud of the way we really answered the call. And it started off really poorly, too. With the first two series, we were a little bit out of sorts, two 3-and-outs, and we were able to bounce back and continue to play and stick together. So that's what I was mostly proud about. And obviously, this part of the season, quarterback's got to play well if you're going to win, so I’ve got to continue to do my part, and I know guys will do it around me too.”

