Jaguars Schedule Release Leaks: Tracking Rumored Opponents and Dates

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- In just a few days, the Jacksonville Jaguars will know exactly what path they have to take in 2026.

The NFL is set to release its schedule on Thursday, and the Jaguars will know for the first time who they are set to play Week 1, who their foes overseas in London will be, and much more. For Jaguars head coach Liam Coen, it also serves as a building block for where the rest of the offseason will take them on the practice field.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen watches practice during an NFL training camp second session at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, July 24, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"It just gives you something a little bit competitive to build on and start to just get your mind going. Your focus, as soon as the season hits, it's so internal, right? You're just everything self-scout, self-scout, worrying about ourselves and I want to keep that focus the same, but I think it just gives you a little bit of excitement," Coen said on Saturday.

"Something to start diving into that we can start to almost incorporate in our offseason program is, alright, let's throw some stuff that we know we're going to install right? And things that we know we're going to run that may be something that pops up on tape that we would envision knowing that we're going to run in Week 1. Well, let's start to sprinkle that in throughout the offseason and see what that looks like."

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone, left, and head coach Liam Coen talk during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With that in mind, make sure you bookmark this page and track each rumor and update we see on the Jaguars' schedule up to this point. Here is everything we know so far.

Tracking Jaguars Rumors

Before we get to any of the so-far reported details on the Jaguars' schedule, some context for the season. The Jaguars are set to play the four teams from the AFC North, the four teams from the NFC East and the first-place teams from the NFC North, AFC West and AFC East.

Sep 21, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen and Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans shake hands after the game at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

In total, the Jaguars will play the following teams at home: their three AFC South rivals, the Cleveland Browns, the Pittsburgh Steelers, the New England Patriots, the Washington Commanders, and the Philadelphia Eagles. With that said, two of the Jaguars' eight home games are set to be played in London, meaning six games will be played at EverBank Stadium.

The Jaguars have the option to protect up to two games from being played in London. The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly been selected as one of the two protected games, which would mean the Steelers would likely be a game played at either the start or the end of the season.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen and Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski talk during the second quarter during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"But I think we will be guided by protecting -- and we can protect two games -- that we will assess which of those games would be best received by our fans to be played here," Jaguars president Mark Lamping said in February.



"There is also good discussion and probably a better level of communication that we've had since I've been here in terms of what football thinks from a competitive standpoint. They may like a matchup at home against a certain opponent."

It remains to be seen who the Jaguars' London opponents will be , though the Houston Texans have been floated as a possibility on social media. It stands to reason one of the two games would be an AFC South one, but the Jaguars would be at a disadvantage if they lose their most important regular-season home game.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone, left, Jacksonville Jaguars is executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli, center and Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen, right, all talk on the field after the Jacksonville Jaguars’ mandatory minicamp Tuesday June 10, 2025 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As for who the Jaguars play on the road, they will travel to their three AFC South rivals while also facing the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys, and Chicago Bears.

Jacksonville's schedule will otherwise likely look similar to last year's in terms of the timing of London and a mid-season bye week. As more information comes in, we will be sure to update it.