Why Jaguars are Set for Another Explosive Offensive Performance

The Jacksonville Jaguars have found their offensive groove under first-year head coach Liam Coen. When the team hired him, the expectation was that he could build a productive unit with the talent already in place, featuring high-profile prospects like Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne Jr., and Brian Thomas Jr.



It took a little while, but the offense finally found the rhythm it was searching for in this new system. Jacksonville has won its last six games, averaging over 34 points in that span. One of those victories came against the Indianapolis Colts, 36-19. Now, the Jaguars have a chance to add to their points total in a rematch with Indy.



Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) greets Indianapolis Colts quarterback Riley Leonard (15) after the game of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Will the Jaguars' offense maintain its pace?



While the Jacksonville Jaguars just beat the Indianapolis Colts three weeks ago, the opponent they're about to face is far different from the one they saw earlier this month. For one, they won't be facing off with Daniel Jones or Riley Leonard. Instead, Indy will be starting 44-year-old grandpa Philip Rivers. While he's played admirably, the Colts' offense has been severely limited due to his lack of mobility and throw power. That could lead to more possessions and scoring chances for the Jaguars on the other side of the ball.



However, Indianapolis' defense is going to be different, too. In Week 14, Jacksonville didn't have to account for Sauce Gardner. He could make his way back to the field against the Jaguars after missing the last four games with a hamstring injury.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) kneel after running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) is slow to get up after a kickoff return during the first quarter of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jaguars expected to roll on offense



The last time these two teams met, there was a steady downpour in Duval that started in the second quarter and persisted throughout the contest. The precipitation didn't slow the Jaguars' offense much, though. Trevor Lawrence had a few misses due to the wet ball, but he still finished with 244 yards and two touchdowns on 17-of-30 passing, while rushing four times for another 16 yards. FanDuel has his line set at 247.5 passing yards.



Travis Etienne Jr. couldn't break off big runs in the rain, but he still totaled 74 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries. His line for the rematch is listed at 66.5 rushing yards. The Colts did a decent job of taking away Jakobi Meyers in the first round, allowing just four catches for 39 yards and a touchdown. For the rematch, his line is at 59.5 receiving yards, while he's at +150 to find the end zone again.

