Why Jaguars Have More Bulletin Board Material Available vs. Colts

Liam Coen has taken the NFL world by storm for his performance as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars so far this season. Through 16 weeks, he's taken a team that went 3-14 last year and turned them into a legitimate Super Bowl contender, leading the AFC South at 11-4. It's not just what he's done for the Jaguars on the field that has him presenting as a dark-horse Coach of the Year candidate, though.



Coen is unlike anyone who's held his post for Jacksonville in the past. He's truly embraced the gritty and relentless underdog mentality of this franchise and the city. His pre- and post-game speeches are worth consideration from The Academy. He's even started to develop a mythos, one reminiscent of the great Michael Jordan, with his ability to turn perceived slights into motivation.



Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Foye Oluokun (23) tackles Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Anthony Gould (6)

Jaguars should feel some type of way this week



It started after the Jacksonville Jaguars' Week 4 win over the San Francisco 49ers. In the media availabilities leading up to the matchup, Niners Defensive Coordinator Robert Saleh, who Liam Coen beat out for the Jaguars' head-coaching job, made a statement about the Jags' ability to "steal signs" from opposing sidelines.



Coen confronted Saleh after Jacksonville beat San Francisco, 26-21, telling the DC to "keep my name out of your mouth." Last week, Coen made it known that he didn't appreciate Sean Payton needlessly mentioning that the Jaguars are a "small-market team," alluding to his comments in his post-game presser after the 34-20 victory.



Liam Coen and Robert Saleh exchange after Jaguars win. Saleh used the phrase “legal sign stealing” in news conference last week in reference to Coen. pic.twitter.com/yYcjm1oHIP — BrentDanStuartMarcelAlivia (@ActionSportsJax) September 29, 2025

In a way, both Saleh and Payton were being complimentary, although some would say that they were purposefully taking thinly veiled shots at Coen and the Jags. All that matters is how Jacksonville and its head coach felt about their statements, though. It seems like they felt like they needed to show Saleh and Payton the error of their ways on the field.



Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen hugs Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen after the game

Is this line too low?



Head Coach Shane Steichen and the Indianapolis Colts are probably going to be careful not to give Coen and the Jaguars any bulletin board material, considering another loss against Jacksonville would eliminate them from playoff contention. However, the Jags already have all the outside motivation they need. Last time they played the Colts, Jacksonville routed them 36-19.



Now, the Jaguars are riding a six-game win streak, while Indy is coming off five straight losses. The Colts might have DeForest Buckner and Sauce Gardner back this time, but they'll have 44-year-old grandpa Philip Rivers under center instead of Daniel Jones. Jacksonville has won its last four by an average margin of over 25 points. Indianapolis just lost to the San Francisco 49ers, 48-27. And yet, FanDuel has the Jags favored by just 6.5 points on the road, listed at -290 on the moneyline. That should be more than enough motivation for Coen and his team.

