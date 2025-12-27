How Jaguars' Preparation Changed for Rematch with Colts

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a beautiful opportunity this week. They've already locked up a postseason bid, but they could theoretically clinch the AFC South this Sunday. If the Los Angeles Chargers beat the Houston Texans on Saturday, then the Jags control their own destiny in the division the day after.



Not only could the Jags lock up the AFC South crown, but they would do so by crushing the hearts of a divisional rival. If Jacksonville can sweep the season series with the Indianapolis Colts this Sunday, they'd also eliminate Indy from playoff contention, even if the Texans lose. That's an opportunity that's way too good to pass up.



Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks on near head coach Liam Coen during the first quarter of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The rematch will be much different



The Jacksonville Jaguars just played the Indianapolis Colts three weeks ago. On Sunday, December 7, Head Coach Liam Coen led his team to a 36-19 win to take sole possession of the first seed in the AFC South. They haven't looked back since, winning their next two to move to 11-4. The Colts are a much different team than they were then, though, and not in a good way.



While Jacksonville might have to face DeForest Buckner and Sauce Gardner this week, they won't have to plan for Daniel Jones, who ruptured his Achilles in the first meeting against the Jaguars. Instead, the Colts will have 44-year-old Philip Rivers under center to try to keep their season alive. While he's played just two games with Indy this year — and in the last five years overall — Coen can glean plenty of tape on his opponent:



Trevor Lawrence vs the Colts in a downpour



Trevor Lawrence vs the Colts in a downpour

"...when you play a team so close together in weeks or days... how much can we know our opponent and what they did against us in the first game, what worked, what didn't? And okay, what's the next chess move? And starting to anticipate either your next chess move or theirs. And that's how much you have to study, understand your own plan first and foremost.

And then, okay, what are the next steps that could occur as players and coaches for all of us to understand some of those things? And that is the beauty of game planning towards the end of the year, especially when you're playing somebody this close again is plays off plays, making sure that you're not straying away from too much of what you do well."



"Even though maybe it worked two weeks ago, three weeks ago, whatever it's been, is making sure that hey, we want to still be able to do things that we do well, but we may have to dress it up differently or whatever it is. Or, hey, maybe we wanted to attack this certain coverage, didn't get as much of it against them the first time, but they've played more of it recently. Whatever it is, you’ve got to go into [the] archives still. I was just watching 2023 Lou Anarumo. So, you go deep, and you look, and you search.”

