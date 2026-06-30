Shane Waldron's Jaguars Promotion Matters More Than You May Think

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars promoted two of their top assistants on Tuesday, and one of the elevations could mean even more than one may believe.

The Jaguars added titles to passing game coordinator Shane Waldron and special teams coordinator Heath Farwell, naming Waldron assistant head coach and Farwell associate head coach. Waldron and Farwell were already two of head coach Liam Coen's top lieutenants, and now they have the titals (and likely pay bumps) to go with it.

As notable as the promotions are, there is one overlooked aspect to Waldron's elevated role and what it could mean for the future of the Jaguars' staff around Coen.

Jacksonville Jaguars passing game coordinator Shane Waldron (19) directs quarterbacks during an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Monday, Aug. 11, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Waldron's Promotion

Simply put, the Jaguars are set to have a big hole at offensive coordinator moving forward if all goes according to plan in 2026. Current offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, who was hired alongside Waldron to Coen's staff a year ago, received several head coach interviews last year and will be one of the top candidates on the market next year as long as the Jaguars' high-powered offense meets its expectations and newfound standards.

While Coen could certainly look outside his direct circle to find a new coordinator, the most likely option to replace Udinski has always been Waldron due to his long ties with Coen. Waldron coached with Coen at UMass and also with the Los Angeles Rams, and Coen was adamant in Waldron's praise when he hired him in 2025 even if the public perception on the assistant coach was down after his tenure with the Chicago Bears.

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Johnny Mundt (86) talks with Jacksonville Jaguars passing game coordinator Shane Waldron while walking off the field after the Jaguars 14th NFL training camp session at Miller Electric Center Tuesday August 12, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars travel to New Orleans to play the Saints this Sunday in their second preseason game. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, so Shane got me into this profession, right? So, Shane was somebody that Sean McVay leaned on heavily when he took the first job in L.A. That was one of his first hires and brought Shane there. Had unbelievable experience, obviously working in New England in prior years, has won Super Bowls, has been at a high level for a long time," Coen said at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.

"He's got a great kind of overall big picture, all 11, extreme kind of situational football ideas going from Coach Belichick [former Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick] and the Patriots system. He'll be great for big-picture ideas and be able to, hey, how do we tie in some of these things? And also, some of the developmental pieces within the coaching staff.”

Aug 22, 2020; Inglewood California, USA; Los Angeles Rams pass game coordinator coach Shane Waldron during a scrimmage at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

In short, Waldron has always had Coen's trust. He was already named pass game coordinator a year ago to reflect that, but now there are no crosswed wires when it comes to determining just how much Coen and the Jaguars value Waldron. His promotion might not change much, if anything at all, for the 2026 Jaguars, but it does give us a solid picture of what the coaching staff might look like if/when Udinski leaves for his own head coaching job.

The only coach on the Jaguars' staff who has Udinski-specific ties is offensive line coach Shaun Sarrett, making him a potential member to exit the franchise of Udinski gets a head gig. Otherwise, the staff on offense is made up of people Coen either retained or that he has long ties with, and Waldron makes perfect sense as an in-house promotion to maintain some consistency around what the Jaguars do.

Now, the offensive coordinator role in Jacksonville does not call plays -- that is Coen's job. That might take away a bit from just how important the future of the coordinator role is, but it doesn't take away from the fact that Coen can find an easy solution at home if his young offensive coordinator gets hired to lead a franchise next offseason.

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski looks on during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“These elevations for Shane and Heath are certainly well earned, as both were instrumental upon our arrival last year, but more than that, they will be key figures in the coming years as we push to establish a sustainable winning culture here in Jacksonville," Coen said in a release. “Shane and Heath are both well-established, elite football minds and have my complete trust. I am grateful to have them with me and to be able to lean on their expertise and leadership moving forward.”

That says it all. Waldron has Coen's trust as a top football mind, and now he has the title to go along with it. If Udinski gets his own dream job next season, do not be surprised in the least if Waldron is the one who steps into the coordinator role alongside Coen on the sidelines in 2027 and beyond.