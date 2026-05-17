Jaguars' Grant Udinski Set to Take Another Major Step Toward a HC Role

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars got a major win this offseason when they were able to retain both coordinators despite each drawing head coach interest. But will that win only last 2026?

In the case of offensive coordinator Grant Udinski , it certainly seems so. Udinski interviewed with the Buffalo Bills last year and was a finalist for the Cleveland Browns job before pulling his name out. Now, he is taking yet another significant step toward serious candidacy for the 2027 cycle.

Jacksonville Jaguars Offensive Coordinator Grant Udinski, answers questions after the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 18th and final training camp practice at Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. Wednesday August 20, 2025. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Udinski's Step

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Udinski is one of 16 coaches who is set to participate in the league's coaching accelerator program. Other names set to take part in the program are former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase, Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, and several other top assistants in the league.

Just getting invited to the program -- which has decreased greatly in size in recent years -- does not mean Udinski can punch his ticket as a head coach next offseason. It does say that he is firmly on the NFL's radar, though, and he will get some valuable time to work toward that goal as he participates in the program.

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, left listens on the headset as Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen call a play during the first quarter in an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Udinski has been a rising star in the NFL for the last several years. When the Jaguars and Liam Coen hired him as offensive coordinator, he was one of the youngest top assistants in the NFL and had just a few years of NFL experience under his belt. Despite his youth and lack of experience, though, Udinski took a high volume of coordinator roles in 2025 before taking the Jaguars job, showing that his name was firmly out there.

The Jaguars found great success on the field last season, especially on the offensive side of the ball. While Udinski did not call plays for the offense, he was Liam Coen's top assistant on that side of the all and he worked closely with standout quarterback Trevor Lawrence . Lawrence went on to become an MVP finalist, while the Jaguars had one of their best offenses in years.

Jaguars Offensive Coordinator Grant Udinski talks with Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the Jaguars 14th NFL training camp session at Miller Electric Center Tuesday August 12, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars travel to New Orleans to play the Saints this Sunday in their second preseason game. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It is Lawrence who has perhaps sung Udinski's praises the most since his hiring. Udinski worked closely with the quarterbacks when he was part of the Minnesota Vikings' coaching staff, and it was clear last year that he had quite the impact on Lawrence in a critical season for the Jaguars' franchise quarterback.

“Yeah, me and Grant have a great relationship. I've talked a lot in here with you guys about just what he means to our offense and our team and the way he operates. I love that guy. I’ve got so much faith and belief in him and how he works and just how smart he is. I know he’s made me a better player, so I'm really excited he's back and he brings a lot of value to our team," Lawrence said at the start of the Jaguars' offseason program last month.

It seems like Udinski is destined for big things in his coaching career, and his spot in the NFL's accelator program only helps confirm that truth. With another strong season on offense in 2026, Udinski could firmly put his name at the top of the list for several teams in next year's coaching cycle.