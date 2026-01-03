Social Media Reacts to Jaguars Extending Cole Van Lanen
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars made another critical decision this week.
Just days before the Jaguars were set to kick off against the Tennessee Titans for a chance to win the AFC South title, the Jaguars locked down offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen as their left tackle of the future with a three-year deal. So, how did Duval and others react on social media? We break it down below.
Duval Sounds Off
Jaguars fans weren't afraid to show their love for the move, with Van Lanen's popularity soaring this year after the kind of season he has had. Van Lanen has not just played well at left tackle over the last month -- he has also played quality snaps and made starts at left guard, right right, and right tackle. Players with that kind of versatility simply do not come around often.
As a result, fans made sure to let it be known that they were giving their stamp of approval on the latest move from general manager James Gladstone and his front office. The deal puts Van Lanen just around No. 15 in terms of total contract value at left tackle, which means this deal could be a steal if he continues his hot streak as expected.
Van Lanen has been one of the best surprises of the year for the Jaguars, with the long-time backup having the best season of his career in his fourth year with the Jaguars. The Jaguars have had to lean on Van Lanen time and time again during their seven-game winning streak, and he has made sure to step up each time.
Considering Van Lanen entered the season as the swing tackle, he has had quite a rise over the last 16 games. This contract means Van Lanen is a clear part of the future of the offensive line and is the left tackle of the future, a rapid ascension for the former Wisconsin Badger and Green Bay Packers draft pick.
The Jaguars were able to land Van Lanen before the 2022 season began when former general manager Trent Baalke traded a seventh-round draft pick for talented offensive lineman. Van Lanen has stuck in Jacksonville since and has seemingly seen his role increase with every season, leading ho his career year.
For Baalke and the Jaguars' former decision-makers, the Van Lanen trade is one that has aged remarkably well. In many ways, it has paid off like one of the best trades in recent team history.
