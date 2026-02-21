Three Moves Jaguars Could Make to Create More Money

Next week begins another step of the offseason as the NFL Scouting Combine begins in Indianapolis, where all 32 teams will be in attendance to interview prospects, get medical records, and evaluate their athletic testing in real time. The Jacksonville Jaguars may not have many key personnel in attendance, as general manager James Gladstone is already in full swing with the offseason.

The Jaguars and Gladstone have re-signed key depth players, but enter the offseason currently $13.2 million over the salary cap. This must improve as Jacksonville has players they need extensions for, which means they may have to restructure, trade, or cut players to create new money. With that in mind, here are three ways the Jaguars can create more salary cap space.

Extending edge rusher Travon Walker

One way many fans may not realize is that extending key players entering the final year of their contracts can help create new money for the salary cap in the current season. There are several players the Jaguars could extended on the roster, including several that are entering the final year of the rookie deals.

The obvious one is former No. 1 overall draft pick Travon Walker, who will be due for a new contract this offseason despite a down year this past season. Spotrac currently puts a new extension, designated as a market value of four years, $64.4 million, which would create a new cap hit of $4.1 million for 2026, potentially creating anywhere from $8 million to $12 million in savings.

Restructing Walker Little's contract

It feels as though Little's time as a starter has come to a close, but he showed off versatility to provide some value as a guard in spot starts this season.

The Jaguars locked up Cole Van Lanen as their long-term left tackle after an amazing stretch to finish the year, as Little may find a new role as someone who could compete for a starting interior line spot in 2026. By restructuring his current deal, the Jaguars could save $7.7 million.

Restructuring Foyesade Oluokun's contract

Oluokun has been the heart and soul of the Jaguars' defense for several seasons and enters his age-31 season playing at a high level. At this point in his career, he is on his way to becoming a potential member of the team's Ring of Honor, and he has shown no signs of slowing down.

As Gladstone looks to work through contracts, cuts, or extensions, Oluokun may be willing to take a $6.3 million pay cut if the front office chooses to restructure his deal.

