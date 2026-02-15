How the Jaguars' Offensive Line Will Be Impacted in Free Agency

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- As we continue to march toward the free agency window in March, we will take a look at each position group on the Jacksonville Jaguars' roster and how it could be impacted.

This time around, we are going to take a look at the Jaguars' offensive line and how James Gladstone and the front office will navigate the offseason for the unit.

With that in mind, here are the different factors of free agency and how it could impact the Jaguars along the offensive trenches.

Pending Free Agents

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars are one of only two teams in the entire NFL that do not have a pending unrestricted free agent along the offensive line, joining the Kansas City Chiefs. To take it a step further, the Chiefs at least have one restricted free agent along the offensive line. The Jaguars have absolutely nothing in that regard. Nada. Zilch.

As Gladstone noted last month, the entire Jaguars' starting and backup offensive line is under contract for 2026. It remains to be seen if that will continue to be the case as the offseason progresses, but the Jaguars have nobody set to depart the unit as of now.

Upcoming Extensions

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Anton Harrison (77) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After the Jaguars signed Cole Van Lanen to a new deal before the season ended, the Jaguars don't have many future contract questions when it comes to the offensive line. Walker Little and Ezra Cleveland will be discussed later, but Patrick Mekari and Robert Hainsey signed their deals just last season. That leaves Anton Harrison.

Harrison is eligible for an extension this offseason, and he has the talent to be a building block and a long-term signing, but the Jaguars also have the fifth-year option to utilize when it comes to Harrison. That seems more likely right now than an extension.

Cap Causalities and Trade Candidates

Jacksonville Jaguars guard Ezra Cleveland (76) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ezra Cleveland had a solid year for the Jaguars last year, but there is a chance he could be a cap causality simply based on the numbers. If the Jaguars give Cleveland a post-June 1st designation, they would gain nearly $10 million in cap savings. They could opt to restructure him and save close to $5 million instead, too.

Walker Little very likely will not be released because there is no post- or pre-June 1st scenario where they get savings by moving on. The Jaguars could trade him, though, which could net them over $11 million in cap savings.

