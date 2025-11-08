Jaguars Still Not Shown an Ounce of Respect in Week 10
I get it. Everyone who's followed the Jacksonville Jaguars closely over the past couple of decades does — at least, to some extent. But this is starting to get preposterous.
Through nine weeks of the 2025 NFL season, the Jaguars have gone 5-3 and are currently in possession of the seventh seed in the AFC. They've notched some truly impressive victories in the process: a blowout of the now 5-4 Carolina Panthers, a critical divisional victory over the Houston Texans in Week 3, a road upset over the San Francisco 49ers, and a primetime statement against the Kansas City Chiefs for Monday Night Football.
The Jaguars had a discouraging two-game slide versus the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams before their Week 8 bye, but they were able to bounce back with a crucial overtime win over the Las Vegas Raiders after the break. And yet, Jacksonville is still being treated like a bottom-feeder.
No one believes in the Jaguars
The talking heads around the NFL have done their best to discredit the Jacksonville Jaguars at every possible turn this season. They called their 3-1 start to the year fake, a result of pure turnover luck, with the defense notching a league-leading 13 takeaways in that span. Everyone was ready for the world to crumble around the Jaguars in Week 4, taking on the reigning AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs on a national stage. There's no way they'd be able to keep up the facade against Patrick Mahomes and the modern dynasty.
Then, when the Jaguars went on their two-game skid, the obituaries came out: The Jacksonville Jaguars' "Linsanity" run under Liam Coen, September 7, 2025 – October 6, 2025. A one-point overtime win over the Las Vegas Raiders wasn't going to change anyone's minds, even though the Raiders went on to nearly upset the Denver Broncos — everyone's favorite dark-horse Super Bowl pick this year.
The Jaguars have a key opportunity in Week 10 to start another streak against the Houston Texans, who won't have starting quarterback C.J. Stroud. Despite that huge advantage, four out of five editors on NFL.com still picked Houston to take this one, including Tom Blair:
"Because I spent too long thinking about this blurb and how little I trust Trevor Lawrence and Jacksonville's inconsistent attack to hold up against Houston's fearsome defense. Lawrence is averaging well under 7 yards per throw for the first time since his rookie season, and I'm not sure if Jakobi Meyers is going to take off right away in his first game with the team, especially with Derek Stingley Jr. roaming around out there."
"I was all set to explain why, despite these factors working in the home team's favor, I could not take the Texans because of backup QB Davis Mills, who will be starting for C.J. Stroud (concussion), thus limiting Houston's offense to the point that the Jaguars could pull off a road win with a flash play or two from Lawrence. After all, Lawrence already helped squeak out a 17-10 victory over the Texans in Jacksonville in Week 3, despite logging the eighth-worst passer rating (56.5) of his career in that game. But the Jags' defense has softened since then, and Houston's has further solidified, and I can't shake the feeling that Lawrence and Co. will struggle to stand up to the heat."
