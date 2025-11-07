Diving into Jakobi Meyers' Impact for Jaguars from Different Perspective

Thank you Jakobi Meyers, Once a Raider…☠️🏴‍☠️



The only receiver in the entire #NFL since the year 2000 !! To have 95+ targets in a season and a drop percentage of 0.0% (with Minshew, AOC, and Ridder as his QB’s) 🤯#Duval Enjoy him pic.twitter.com/51OzjHijPL