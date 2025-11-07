Diving into Jakobi Meyers' Impact for Jaguars from Different Perspective
The Jacksonville Jaguars desperately needed another wide receiver. Going into Week 10, their injury report is littered with the team's top pass-catchers. Travis Hunter Jr. went on IR after suffering a non-contact knee injury in practice, ruling him out for at least the next three games. He joined tight end Brenton Strange there, who will miss another two weeks at minimum.
Brian Thomas Jr. is questionable for the Jaguars' upcoming bout with the Houston Texans with a low-grade high ankle sprain, Dyami Brown's status is uncertain due to a concussion, and Hunter Long missed practice this week due to a hip/knee issue. Tim Patrick missed Jacksonville's last game with an unspecified groin injury, but at least he's been a full participant leading into the Texans game.
Thankfully, the Jaguars were able to bring in some reinforcements, acquiring veteran wideout Jakobi Meyers ahead of the 2025 NFL trade deadline. Jacksonville brought on Greg Newsome II slowly after swapping him for Tyson Campbell, deploying him on just one snap in the game after the move, but it can't afford to give Meyers the same timeline. He'll need to make an immediate impact for the Jaguars' air attack against the Texans this week.
Jakobi Meyers is a multifaceted contributor
Even before their wide receiver corps was decimated by injuries, the Jacksonville Jaguars still could have used the Jakobi Meyers addition. Their pass-catchers had been struggling all season with drops and inconsistency, leading to a middling air attack this year despite Liam Coen's oversight.
Meyers immediately brings two things that no one else on the Jaguars was providing this year: sure hands and contested catches. Giving Trevor Lawrence a reliable target who can also consistently beat one-on-one matchups instantly makes Meyers a valuable acquisition for Jacksonville. However, he brings a lot more to the table than just that, according to Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile:
"So, it's funny, I was talking to him yesterday. When I was at Miami, we played him like twice a year when he was in New England. I'm like, ‘This guy is a total pain in the ass.’ He just catches everything, and he blocks everybody. Like, he would go in there and you’ve got guys, like in 11-personnel, the Z receiver’s usually getting in there and MDMing [blocking] the safety, and he'd go in there like a damn fullback."
"So, I always had a lot of respect for him as a player and coached against him in college too, actually... When you look at receivers, you value guys like that so much. They go make contested catches, and he's tough. I always felt like he was a hard guy to defend when we were in Miami, because there could be two guys at the point of attack, and he really attacked the football and going up in the air for the ball a lot of times. I remember he made a couple sick catches against us that I'm definitely over by now [laughs]. But yeah, I'm happy to have him here, man. He is an awesome dude, too."
