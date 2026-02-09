Jaguars Super Bowl Window is Wide Open

The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off a season no one expected to have. In their first season under first-time head coach Liam Coen and first-time general manager James Gladstone, the Jaguars won 13 games and won the AFC South. They got the No. 3 seed in the AFC Playoffs but fell short in the AFC Wild Card round to the Buffalo Bills. Yes, they wanted to make a deep playoff run last season, but heading into next season, they will have a lot of momentum.

The Jaguars know what it takes to win games, no matter if they are against good or bad teams. They will learn from the mistakes they made in their playoff game, and they will be back next season looking to improve on their win total and go back-to-back in their division. The Jaguars will be in their second season under Coen, and they are looking to improve and get things going once again. The Jaguars are a team to be on the lookout for in 2026, and they have a Super Bowl window.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) runs during the third quarter in an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jaguars have a Super Bowl Window

Yes, nothing is guaranteed in the National Football League and the Jaguars know that. That is why they will be hard at work once again next season. They also know the team they have, and they know where they want to go. No one has to believe in them, just themselves. They found that out this past season. The Jaguars will look to get better this offseason with key players and additional missing pieces in free agency. This Jaguars regime has already shown they want to win.

The Jaguars are a team that has good pieces on both sides of the ball. The playoff experience is going to help them next season, and another offseason in this Jaguars program is going to benefit the team as a whole. Starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence will look to get better and have another career year. On the defensive side, they will look to be even better than they were in 2025. That was a big part of their team, and now they want to be the best defense next season.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars have a clear direction now, and that is important for any franchise to have. The Jaguars, from top to bottom, know what they want to see from this team. Coen and Gladstone will sit down and continue to talk about what type of team they want to continue building, and they will be aggressive once again this offseason.

