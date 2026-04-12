Jaguars Surprisingly Connected to Explosive Draft Prospect

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to make a big splash in the 2026 NFL Draft. 11 picks, including four from No. 56 to No. 100, will do that.

As the Jaguars go through their detailed draft process, they are of course, doing their homework on hundreds and hundreds of prospects.

Some recent prospects who have been reported to have Zoom conversations with a member of the Jaguars' staff include Miami Hurricanes wide receiver C.J. Daniels and offensive tackle Markel Bell. Now, it appears another name has joined the mix.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Markel Bell (70) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

According to KPRC2 Houston's Aaron Wilson, the Jaguars will be meeting with Nebraska running back Emmett Johnson. The specific context of the meeting is not explicitly said, but the Jaguars do not host prospects on top-30 visits under general manager James Gladstone.

So, what do we make of the Jaguars doing their homework on Johnson? We break down our thoughts below.

Johnson's Fit

It is hard for me to ever say I am surprised in the Jaguars doing pre-draft work on a prospect, unless it is a top-five pick quarterback prospect.

Otherwise, the Jaguars have all the reason in the world to collect every single ounce of information possible on every player they can, regardless of the player's position or draft range, and especially regardless of the Jaguars' roster construction.

Nov 28, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Emmett Johnson (21) runs for a touchdown against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

With that said, it is an interesting fit to consider. That has nothing to do with Johnson's talent, and everything to do with how the Jaguars have the running back position set ahead of the draft. The Jaguars drafted two running backs last year in Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen who should play larger roles in 2026, and they just signed Chris Rodriguez Jr. in free agency. Last year, the Jaguars only carried three running backs.

Johnson is also a potential top-100 pick at the position. It is a weak running back class, but he is amongst the best options in the entire draft after an elite final season with Nebraksa. He had already started 11 career games by 2025, but last year was when he truly erupted onto the scene.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Nebraska running back Emmett Johnson (RB10) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Johnson rushed for 1,451 yards and 12 touchdowns last season while also catching 46 passes for 370 yards and three touchdowns, He earned First Team All-American and Big Ten RB of the Year honors, and he showed he has the versatility and explosiveness that would fit what the Jaguars like at running back.

Does this mean we should star putting running back on the board on Day 2? Not quite. It is never smart to read too much into the natural process that the Jaguars and other teams conduct ahead of the draft.

Oct 25, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Emmett Johnson (21) runs the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Still, the Jaguars and Gladstone can more or less address the roster however they want considering their returning players and their 11 draft picks. Johnson would certainly check some boxes, too.