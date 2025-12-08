Breaking Down Jaguars' Big Win Over Colts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are walking tall.

The Jaguars took care of the Indianapolis Colts with ease on Sunday, effectively putting the nail in the Colts' coffin in the push for the AFC South title.

In today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast, we break down everything we saw from the Jaguars' big win.

To watch today's episode, view below

Perhaps most importantly for the Jaguars on Sunday was the development of their passing game. Franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence hit four passes of 26 yards or more, with the Jaguars having their best vertical passing day of the entire season. Tim Patrick and Brian Thomas Jr. both were on the receiving end of some of the Jaguars' best downfield plays of the season.

"Huge, huge. When you can attack every blade of grass is something that ultimately we want to be able to do. To get BTJ going down the field vertically, great throws and catches from those guys. Tim Patrick made a few big plays down the field as well. That's a huge part of this game is being able to stretch people vertically," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said after the game.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Tim Patrick (17) signs a first down after hauling in a pass in the fourth quarter during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. Jaguars won 36-19. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"So much of our pass game has been a little bit more intermediate in trying to create more zones and catch andrun and to make -- these guys just made plays today in a lot of ways. Those weren't phenomenally schemed up plays. Those were our players going out and being special."

The Jaguars have been waiting for the deep passing game to develop all season, and in the biggest game of their season the Jaguars and Lawrence finally saw it all come together. There were a lot of reasons they defeated the Colts, but this might have been the biggest one.

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones (22) celebrates the win after the game of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I thought it was the best we've played from a passing game perspective all season as far as down the field, making plays, giving our guys a shot and them just going and making plays in tough conditions," Lawrence said after the game.

"Give a lot of credit to -- our receivers did a great job finishing the plays, protection up front. We protected really well. No sacks. This is a defense that's really good, generated a lot of pressure, brings a lot of pressure, and I thought we had a really good plan. Did some good things. So it was a good day as far as that goes.”

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Laquon Treadwell (13) greets Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) after the game of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

