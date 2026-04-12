Jaguars' Travis Hunter Fires Back Amid Positional Debate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars' cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter has weighed in.

Hunter, and how the Jaguars plan to use him, have been the subject of debate since the moment the Jaguars made a massive trade to take him at No. 2 overall last year. The debate has randomly raged on at different points this offseason, with the latest Hunter discourse being kicked off this week after the Jaguars discussed his injury timeline and subsequent national television segments followed suit.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) yells as his is introduced before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now though, it appears Hunter himself has joined the conversation surrounding what role he will play for the Jaguars moving forward.

Hunter Responds

Hunter took to social media on Sunday to fire back at a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, which reiterated earlier NFL Network reports this offseason that Hunter would be a "full-time" cornerback and "part-time" receiver.

Now who told you this? 🤔 https://t.co/0sIzJgrH5L — Travis Hunter (@TravisHunterJr) April 12, 2026

Whhen looking at what Rapoport said, it is not entirely clear what Hunter is taking contention with. One guess could be the fact that he was described as being a "part-time" receiver.

"It does seem like Travis Hunter is doing exceptionally well from that LCL tear. He has been running. He is doing well. He's not going to be, as they mentioned, a full participant in OTAs, but they really do believe he will be full by training camp," Rapoport said.

"But when he comes back, and this is something that our Cam Wolfe has told us over the last several weeks, they expect him to be a full-time corner, part-time receiver, which, when you talk to teams last year, that probably was where they thought the value was and really where they thought the production would lie."

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) dances before an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Seahawks defeated the Jaguars 20-12. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Part-time might not be the right way to describe Hunter, who the Jaguars have already confirmed will still play both positions in his sophomore season. Hunter played only seven games as a rookie due to a non-contact knee injury in practice in November, but Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said this week that he expects Hunter to be back and ready to go by training camp.

How Hunter will be deployed on a week-to-week basis likely won't even be sorted out until it is time for real games, considering the value and depth he gives the Jaguars on both sides. But simply looking at the Jaguars' depth chart, it appears he is needed more at cornerback than at wide receiver, even if he will have a role at both.

But despite the nuances that are Hunter's development, the debate rages on.