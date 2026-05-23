OTAs Presents Big Stage for Jaguars CB Room Even Without Travis Hunter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars will not have their headline attraction at cornerback when they hit the field next week, but that doesn't take away from what should be an important offseason for the unit.

When the Jaguars take the field at OTAs at next week, they will be doing so without expected No. 1 cornerback Travis Hunter. Hunter will return from last year's season-ending knee injury during training camp, which means the offseason program's cornerback focus will be elsewhere.

So, what are the biggest questions facing the Jaguars' cornerback room entering OTAs? We break it down below.

The Locks

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jourdan Lewis (2) reacts as he is introduced before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Travis Hunter: The headliner of the Jaguars' cornerback room is Hunter, who is expected to step into the No. 1 cornerback role after being more of a rotational player on defense as a rookie. Hunter flashed top-level talent in his limited cornerback snaps last year, and a heavier focus on the position should establish him as one of the top young corners in the NFL.

Montaric Brown: The multi-year deal the Jaguars signed Montaric Brown to this offseason was one of the more team-friendly deals paid out this offseason. At his best, Brown is capable of being one of the top No. 2 cornerbacks in football. They love him inside the building for a reason, and they are ready to roll with him as Week 1 starter once more.

Jarrian Jones: Last season proved just how valuable Jarrian Jones is to the Jaguars' secondary. Whether it was in the slot or on the outside, Jones proved to be one of the defense's top playmakers and big-time moment individuals. Standout plays down the stretch have earned Jones another valuable role inside the secondary.

Jourdan Lewis: The veteran leader of the Jaguars' secondary, Jourdan Lewis was a slam-dunk free agent signing last March. He is coming off a season-ending foot injury that could keep him sidelined during the offseason program, however, which will open things up for other young players in the secondary to get some reps.

The Rookies

Nov 21, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack defensive back Devon Marshall (6) blocks the ball away from Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Micahi Danzy (19) during the first half of the game at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Devon Marshall: One of the most productive cornerbacks in football last season, Devon Marshall had 18 pass breakups last season to lead the nation, along with two interceptions and a forced fumble. He is a feisty player who will have a chance to make his impact starting now.

Preston Hodge: A former teammate of Hunter and BJ Green at Colorado, Preston Hodge's 14 pass breakups last year led the Big-12 and were tied for the second-most in the nation. He earned All-Big 12 honors last year and has experience in the slot and on the outside.

On the Bubble

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Christian Braswell (21) during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Christian Braswell: A sixth-round selection by the Jaguars in the 2023 NFL Draft, Braswell has had fans on three different defensive coaching staffs and he made an impact last year as one of the Jaguars' top backup cornerbacks and also on special teams.

Keith Taylor: Starting his career as a fifth-rounder to the Carolina Panthers in 2021, Taylor signed to the Jaguars' roster last December and then re-signed to a one-year prove-it deal this offseason. He will have to fight for a spot in camp.

Keni-H Lovely: Signing to the Jaguars' roster last August, Keni-H Lovely spent the year on the practice squad. The former Western Michigan product has spent time with the Buffalo Bills and Arizona Cardinals as well.

Jabbar Muhammad: An undrafted free agent last season who stuck on the Jaguars' practice squad, Jabbar Muhammad could fight for a depth role as a slot cornerback. He impressed at times in that role in camp last year.

The Biggest Question

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) reacts during practices as cornerback Jarrian Jones (22) looks on during an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

How do the Jaguars get all four cornerbacks on the field?

Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile did a good job of utilizing his entire cornerback room last year, having weeks where he was able to get Greg Newsome, Montaric Brown, Jarrian Jones, and Jourdan Lewis all on the field. While a lot of teams go with standard every-down cornerbacks, the Jaguars showed a willingness to expand beyond that to get their entire depth chart a chance to make an impact.

With Hunter still set to play both ways for the Jaguars, it will be interesting to see how Jacksonville splits up the playing time with what could be one of the best cornerback rooms in the NFL. That is a big claim, but the Jaguars have the talent on the roster to back it up.

Bold Prediction

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos cornerback Preston Hodge (24) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Preston Hodge Wins the No. 6 CB Spot

There could be an easy prediction made about some kind of Travis Hunter factor, but I will instead go with a roster batte. I believe Christian Braswell wins the No. 5 cornerback job once again, and that will leave several players to battle for the next spot: the undrafted rookies, Muhammad and Keith Taylor most notably. I think Hodge ends up winning the job due to his upside, size, and versatility.