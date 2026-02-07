Why Trevor Lawrence Has Resoundingly Positive Outlook on Brian Thomas Jr.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- While the 2025 season was a spectacular one for the Jacksonville Jaguars and the start of their new regime, that does not mean it was all positive.

If there was one high-profile member of the roster who seemed like they didn't meet preseason expectations, it was second-year receiver Brian Thomas Jr. The second-year first-round pick out of LSU still made massive plays to help the Jaguars win games against the Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, and Indianapolis Colts, but his record-breaking rookie year had people thinking Pro Bowl or All-Pro in 2025.

With all of that in mind, there has never been any doubt about one voice of optimism when it comes to the Jaguars' star receiver: quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who has stated strong belief in Thomas for some time now.

Lawrence Talks Thomas

Speaking to Matt Harmon of Yahoo Sports on the 'Yahoo Fantasy Forecast' this week, Lawrence weighed in on Thomas and his prospects entering 2026.

Trevor Lawrence gives a full breakdown of his wide receiver room.

- Jakobi Meyers' great spatial awareness

- Parker Washington's natural talent

- Why he wants to still see Travis Hunter on offense

- How Brian Thomas Jr. handled a challenging season pic.twitter.com/mGgcwCCBVb — Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) February 6, 2026

"He handled everything really well. You know, I think it's no secret that it wasn't the year that he wanted to have, and he'd tell you that, and but it's not for -- he put a lot of work in. You know, HE cares a lot. He's unselfish," Lawrence said.

"You look at the way, same thing with him, the way he grew as a player, and the way he blocked for guys in the run game, guys after the catch, he'd run down the field be the first one to block, just the steps that he took in that area."

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) stands a the line of scrimmage during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Calling a star receiver a great blocker is obviously not ideal when the conversation is about his production, but it is a different point Lawrence is making. Instead, Lawrence is noting that while Thomas' production took a step backward, the Jaguars' young receiver never made it an issue and was never not fully bought in.

In any era of football, but especially in today's time, that is not an easy thing to do. Just look at the media tour Justin Jefferson has gone on this week. And while the Jaguars, Thomas, and Lawrence would all prefer the alternative of a big season from Thomas, this isn't nothing.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"And obviously the production wasn't the same as his rookie year. But, you know, it's NFL, and there's going to be times where it's it doesn't go your way always. And I was proud of the way he responded every day, came to work, didn't complain. There's a lot of guys that you know, a lot of really great players that could not have handled that situation as far as maybe not getting the ball as much as they thought they should, and he handled it with grace, was a professional," Lawrence said.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) celebrates a touchdown in the first quarter during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The fact the Jaguars' passing game was so productive despite Thomas taking a step back, however, could actually work in the Jaguars' favor. If things swing back in his direction, the offense could be even more dangerous next season.

"And I'm really excited to build this offseason. Because I know he's not only a deep, you know, go ball receiver, he can do more than that, and I know he believes in that as well," Lawrence said.

"So, you know, we're gonna be able to do a lot with him this year, and we just got to keep getting better. And I mean, he is so young. He's 22, 23years old. It's, you know, guys are going to have to go through a little bit of bumps in the road. I've had mine for sure."

