Jaguars' Brian Thomas Jr. Debate Has One Clear Answer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- There will be plenty of focus on Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. this offseason.

The Jaguars saw Thomas have one of the few down seasons in the first year of the Liam Coen era, and now there are plenty of takes flying around outside the Miller Electric Center and EverBank Stadium about the path forward. We discuss this and more in today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast.

When it comes to Thomas , though, there can only really be one right answer for the Jaguars and their brass. Thomas is not that far removed from a record-breaking rookie season in which he looked like one of the top up-and-coming wide receivers in the entire NFL in the 2024 season, and the Jaguars are in no position to just walk away from his talent.

The Jaguars have a true 1,000-yard receiver and No. 1 talent on their roster for several more seasons of a cost-controlled contract. That is a major bargain for the Jaguars, and they should not part with that advantage unless a team offers them the moon and the stars in the form of a first-round pick.

Coen and the Jaguars don't appear to be showing their hand on Thomas one way or another. Despite a question that allowed for the Jaguars the opportunity to heap praise on Thomas and their belief in him, Coen kept it realistic and pointed out the obvious: winning games comes before production.

"Yeah, I think you point to wins and losses as really what it comes down to. When you're part of a team that wins, typically that wealth is shared, so it's never truly going to be about one player," Coen said last week.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I continue to pour into every single one of these guys as will [Wide Receivers Coach] Edgar Bennett and as will [Offensive Coordinator Grant Udinski ] Grant and as will our entire staff continue to pour into guys to try to get the most out of them to help our team win as many games as humanly possible and B.T. will 100 percent be a part of that."

Trading Thomas for anything other than a top pick would be misguided by the Jaguars. Yes, they are aggressive and bold and have not been afraid to move major piece before. But Thomas is more valuable to the Jaguars than he is on any other roster right now.

Jul 25, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen talks to wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) during training camp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

