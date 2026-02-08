Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Pays Jakobi Meyers Ultimate Compliment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars made one of the best trade deadline moves in recent memory in 2025, adding Jakobi Meyers right at the deadline and changing the entire trajectory of their offense.

It was hardly a coincidence that Meyers' addition coincided with the Jaguars' passing game exploding over the second half of the season. Meyers unlocked parts of the offense that had long ago fallen to the wayside, and it led to him landing a massive in-season contract extension with the franchise.

As for franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence, he has been persistent in his praise of Meyers and what he has brought to the Jaguars. And to the Jaguars' signal-caller, there is one Meyers trait that perhaps stands out above all else.

Lawrence Praises Meyers

Speaking to Matt Harmon of Yahoo Sports on the 'Yahoo Fantasy Forecast' this week, Lawrence explained the trait Meyers possesses that every single receiver should look to emulate.

Trevor Lawrence gives a full breakdown of his wide receiver room.

- Jakobi Meyers' great spatial awareness

- Parker Washington's natural talent

- Why he wants to still see Travis Hunter on offense

pic.twitter.com/mGgcwCCBVb — Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) February 6, 2026

"He is really unselfish. That's the cool thing is you watch him block -- I think everyone that wants to be a great wide receiver should go watch him block," Lawrence said.

"And that's that's something that team, you know, teams need, and your teammates know. I mean, our O-line loves that guy because they see how he blocks on run plays. And that means a lot as far as just building the culture of your team."

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) rushes for yards during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars landed Meyers by trading just a 2026 fourth- and 2026 sixth-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders. For just those two Day 3 picks, the Jaguars landed a receiver who deserves at least some of the credit with Lawrence's rapid ascent over the final few months of the season.

"I was really excited. I've watched him a lot over the past few years. Just seen him play. The way he plays is something that I always liked. He's really tough, makes, I mean, just catches, everything. Makes a lot of contested catches. Can create separation at the top routes, so he doesn't get enough credit for that," Lawrence said.

"He's a great route runner. Has a lot of feel, can run, and he knows zones. You know, he's smart. You can tell he has good spatial awareness. So all those things I was excited about, and then I just heard about the type of person he was. I heard great things once we got him from guys that play with him, and that kind of solidified, all right, now I'm super excited, because that's the only thing -- you don't know a guy personally. "

