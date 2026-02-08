The Big Lesson Jaguars Can Learn From Super Bowl LX

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars and 29 other NFL teams will be glued into the sights and sounds of Super Bowl LX this evening, and there will be some clear lessons to take away from it.

We discuss what the Super Bowl battle between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots can teach the Jaguars and more in today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast.

Watch today's episode below

Simply put, the Patriots making the Super Bowl should make the Jaguars feel two things: frustration and optimism. The Jaguars should be frustrated because it is nearly impossible to make the argument that the Patriots, or any other team in the AFC field, was hands down a better team than the Jaguars.

Had two plays gone differently for the Jaguars in their Wild Card loss to the Buffalo Bills -- Cam Little's missed field goal and Trevor Lawrence's failed fourth-down rush attempt in the first half -- the Jaguars would have advanced and played the Patriots in New England in the second round of the playoffs.

Who knows how the game would have unfolded from there. The elements would have obviously been at play, but the Patriots' easy schedule and then lackluster offensive efforts during their three AFC playoff wins suggested this could have been a winnable game for the Jaguars. As for the rest of the field, the Jaguars would have then had to battle either the Houston Texans at home or the Denver Broncos on the road.

The Jaguars had wins over both the Broncos and Texans in 2025, so who is to say they could not have done it again? The way the AFC's playoff field played out this year with uninspiring offensive performances suggests the Jaguars would have had a chance to run the table if they could have just gotten past Buffalo.

Feb 5, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel talks to media members at the Santa Clara Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

But, they didn't. And as a result, the Jaguars have to watch the Super Bowl along with the majority of the rest of the league. This is a major point of frustration, surely, as it has created a true "what if?" question. With that in mind, it should also give the Jaguars optimism.

Even with the AFC hosting the majority of the NFL's top-10 quarterbacks, a flawed Patriots team still made their way through the conference to land in the Super Bowl. If they can do it, then there is no reason the Jaguars can't do the same in the near-future.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.