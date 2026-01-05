How Trevor Lawrence-Liam Coen Relationship Led Jaguars to AFC South Championship

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars just saw Trevor Lawrence wrap up arguably the greatest single season a quarterback has ever had for the franchise.

For Lawrence, his resurgence in his fifth year as the Jaguars' franchise quarterback was ignited by the hiring of head coach Liam Coen last January. Ever since then, the two have never looked back.

Watch Lawrence Discuss Below

Lawrence has certainly seen his ups and downs with Jaguars head coaches since he was hired. He played for arguably the worst head coach in NFL history in his rookie season under Urban Meyer , and then the Doug Pederson connection never proved to really stick.

Under Coen, however, Lawrence has found his groove. Coen has resurrected Lawrence's status as one of the true ascending quarterbacks of the NFL, and it resulted in the best year of Lawrence's career this far.

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) speaks with Fox sideline reporter Kristina Pink after the game against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

“Yeah, he's meant a lot to me. Just our relationship has been really cool to see how we've built that and it's progressed, just the conversations we have really constantly throughout the week," Lawrence saida fter Sunday's 41-7 win over the Tennessee Titans.

"It all started back in the spring, obviously when he first took the job, and building that relationship from the very beginning and having honest conversations with each other and things that -- obviously the things, the good things that he saw in my game, but also the things I needed to improve, and we talked a lot about those things and got on the same page. Those were some great conversations, now looking back on it, where we could really start from the ground up and work on my game, work on this offense, put it together.

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) celebrates with fans after the game against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

After a slow start to the season, Lawrence's fifth year with the franchise began to take off after the bye week. After a solid game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9, the Jaguars traded for Jakobi Meyers. Since then, the rest is history.

"Obviously, it took us a few weeks. It wasn't right off the bat that we were rolling and clicking on all cylinders necessarily on offense.," Lawrence said.

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) and Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) shake hands after the game at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

"Just to see the progression and to see the attention to detail from the coaching staff, not just Liam [Coen], but obviously it's led by him, just the attention to detail throughout the week in the game planning, feeling -- the preparation on Sundays, feeling it come to life, and I think just stacking all those days and all those weeks now is why we're playing so much better offensively because sometimes it takes some time.

Now we have so many reps, and really we're ready for whatever the defense throws at us. It's not always perfect, but it's been a fun progression. He's a helluva coach, and I'm glad he's here in Jacksonville and very thankful for him.”

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws a pass against the Tennessee Titans during the third quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.