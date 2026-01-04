Social Media Celebrates Jaguars' Division-Clinching Win Over Titans
In this story:
The Jacksonville Jaguars knew they'd need a big performance in Week 18. With a win over the Tennessee Titans, they'd clinch the AFC South division and put themselves in a position to potentially climb into the second or even the No. 1 seed in the conference. A loss would have meant falling into the Wild Card if the Houston Texans beat the Indianapolis Colts, meaning the Jags would begin the postseason on the road.
With so much on the line, Jacksonville took care of business in front of the home fans at EverBank Stadium. They didn't just squeak by against the Titans — they put together a dominant performance to go into the playoffs riding the high of a commanding 41-7 victory to clinch the division. Fans at the stadium and watching from home rejoiced, knowing that they'll have at least one more opportunity to root for their team in Duval.
The Jacksonville faithful deserved this one
What an incredible turnaround it has been for the Jacksonville Jaguars. No matter what happens in the postseason now, Head Coach Liam Coen was able to take a team that went 4-13 last year and flip that record on its head, notching just the second 13-win season in franchise history.
Jaguars fans can rest easy knowing that they clinched the division and a home playoff game and get to watch with hopeful eyes to see if the Denver Broncos, New England Patriots, or both lose in the 4 PM slate to allow Jacksonville to climb up the standings.
This was no ordinary win for the Jaguars. They absolutely dominated the whole way through after allowing the Tennessee Titans to take a 7-0 lead on their opening drive. Trevor Lawrence finished the first half with more touchdowns than incompletions, with three scoring strikes in the first two quarters. He'd finish his day after an intermediate pass to Parker Washington to tally his third 4,000-yard season in five years.
Jacksonville made history as a team with its second-ever 13-win season, but Cam Little set a new individual record in this one. He'd already etched his name in the Pro Football Hall of Fame earlier this year, with his league-record 68-yard boot. Against the Titans, he hit a new benchmark, connecting from 67 yards out, the furthest field goal in an outdoor setting in league history.
Jacksonville had some injury scares in this one. Brian Thomas Jr., Brenton Strange, and Parker Washington all got banged up in the first half. Thankfully, they were able to return after intermission. The newly extended Cole Van Lanen exited the game with a knee injury, though.
To see if the Jaguars end up climbing from the No. 3 seed in the AFC, sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Andy Quach is a journalism graduate from Florida Gulf Coast University with extensive experience covering the NFL, NBA, and college sports. He is the assistant beat writer for the Jacksonville Jaguars Om SI, and also serves as the fantasy sports and betting reporter for four NFL teams.