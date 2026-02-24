One Prospect Jaguars Fans Should Watch Closely at Scouting Combine

The NFL Scouting Combine begins this week with the notable, yet expected, absence of general manager James Gladstone and head coach Liam Coen.

While these two will have access to all of the data points and recordings of the drills done in Indianapolis, the Jacksonville Jaguars will still have personnel on site to interview key prospects. One of those players, Indiana cornerback D'Angelo Ponds, is a defender Jaguars fans should get to know more of this week and for the remainder of the NFL Draft process.

Why Jaguars fans should keep a close eye on D'Angelo Ponds

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive back D'Angelo Ponds (5) against the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ponds is one of my favorite players in the entire draft class. When you flip on his tape, you wouldn't think this is a cornerback who is listed at an unofficial 5-foot-10, 170 pounds. He plays much bigger than his size suggests and has elite competitive toughness that allows him to play the game with urgency and violence.

The former Indiana Hoosiers standout defender is one of the draft community's darlings, playing with fesitiness, excellent eye discipline in zone coverage, and the ample athleticism to attack the football within his vicinity at will. For a Jaguars team that looks at "intangibly rich" traits, especially Gladstone, Ponds feels like a defender who would fit that idea come draft day.

Indiana's D'Angelo Ponds (5) celebrates a backfield tackle of Miami's Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The reason Ponds is a player to watch for Jacksonville is because of those traits and how his athleticism can help him overcome the natural and physical limitations he plays with. He is a former State champion in the 100-meters, and he has shown the hip fluidity and transition skills to be an excellent performer during position drills and on-field testing such as the 40-yard dash, 3-cone, short shuttle, and the vertical and broad jumps.

The projection for Pond will be interesting at the next level. He shown to play well as an outside cornerback but projects better inside with his run defense, zone coverage ability, and match skills to help mask the deficiencies he has. This is almost like the cornerback version of Bryce Young, but in the best way possible.

Could Ponds be available at No. 56 overall? That remains to be seen, but there is much to like with his game, where Jaguars fans should pay closer attention as the draft inches closer. We may finally get a clear glimpse of how the league views him this week at the scouting combine.

