Undeniable Proof Jaguars Aren't Getting the Respect They Deserve

The Jacksonville Jaguars haven't been very impressive lately, but they're still in line for a playoff spot, even if they aren't treated like contenders.

Andy Quach

Nov 9, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) is hugged by quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) after scoring a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
There's not much optimism for the Jacksonville Jaguars anymore, not in or outside Duval. To be fair, the team did a great job giving away its remaining goodwill during its fourth-quarter collapse against the Houston Texans. In Week 10, the Jags led 29-10 entering the final period and then proceeded to give up three straight touchdown drives to backup quarterback Davis Mills.

The Jaguars are 5-4, still well-positioned for a playoff push down the stretch. However, the losses they've suffered have been absolutely deflating. Mills wasn't even the first understudy they've lost to this year, as they also fell to Jake Browning and the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2. Their other two defeats came at the hands of the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams, two of the top contenders in the NFL this season.

They played a valiant game against the 'Hawks, but they were completely eviscerated by the Rams in London, getting blown out 35-7, their lone touchdown coming in garbage time. Still, Jacksonville has had some highly encouraging wins, too, including a primetime victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. No one would know it from the Jaguars' current perception, though.

Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL, Green Bay Packers, Trevor Lawrence, Jordan Love
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) and Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) hug after the game of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Packers edged the Jaguars 30-27 on a last-second field goal. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jaguars and the Packers in similar spots

Through the first 10 weeks of the 2025 NFL season, the Jacksonville Jaguars are 5-4. Meanwhile, the Green Bay Packers are 5-3-1, most recently falling short against the Philadelphia Eagles, 10-7. They came into the year with some high expectations, loaded with high-profile talent, including their prized trade acquisition, Micah Parsons.

The Packers have put up some truly embarrassing performances, losing to the Cleveland Browns 13-10 and the Carolina Panthers 16-13, and tying the Dallas Cowboys. And yet, they're still viewed like a burgeoning powerhouse that's just underwhelmed so far. Consider what ESPN's Seth Walder wrote about them:

"Though the Packers are 5-2-1, it feels like they haven't reached their potential. They've been quite conservative in how often they run the ball vs. how often they pass it, but they have been very efficient on designed pass plays (No. 1 in EPA per dropback entering Monday). And considering Micah Parsons' presence on defense, it feels as if the pass rush has a higher ceiling, too. But they have to get to the postseason first, and that march starts with a huge game Monday night against the former Super Bowl champs."

Granted, this was before they lost to the Eagles to drop to 5-3-1, but ESPN still projects Green Bay to have a 70 percent chance to make the playoffs, while the Jaguars are tabbed at just 39 percent. This comes despite the Packers having a much tougher remaining schedule and playing in the superior conference. The distinction between the perceptions of these two teams couldn't be clearer.

