Power Rankings Round-Up Find Jaguars in the Upper Echelon

The Jacksonville Jaguars have come a long way. Throughout the 2025 NFL season, their first under Liam Coen, this team has repeatedly shifted the expectations of outsiders, as well as their own goals within the building.

Going into his first season as an NFL head coach, Coen said that the only benchmark he had for the Jags was to make meaningful improvements from what they showed last year as individuals and a collective unit.



Well, they've certainly done that. Coen took a 3-14 team in 2024 and has them at 11-4 now, atop the AFC South and within striking distance of the No. 1 seed in the conference and the first-round bye in the playoffs. Rebuilds can happen quickly in the NFL, but no one saw this coming from Jacksonville, and its new fearless leader.



Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones (22) reacts after a turnover against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Jaguars are undeniable



There was a lot of hesitation outside of Duval to back the Jacksonville Jaguars this season. It was understandable at first, but became increasingly insulting as pundits and detractors continued to make excuses to deride this team. Eventually, it reached a tipping point where there was no going back. Head Coach Liam Coen and his players decided weeks ago that their respect was well overdue, and any that came after that was simply too late.



Then, they went out and obliterated the New York Jets at home, 48-20. There was still some doubt after that fifth straight win for the Jags. After all, it came against the lowly Jets and third-string quarterback Brady Cook. Jacksonville followed up that performance with a 34-20 upset over the Denver Broncos on the road, proving that they're not just capable of hanging with the league's best, but that they should be considered one of the elite teams in the field.



Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) rushes for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Jaguars' Power Rankings after Week 16



CBS Sports: 3, Last: 5



ESPN: 5, Last: 6



NFL.com: 5, Last: 7



Yahoo Sports: 8, Last: 10



After their win over the Broncos, NFL.com's Eric Edholm acknowledged what those inside of Jacksonville had known for a while now — this team is a top-tier contender: "What a statement performance from the barnburning Jaguars, who keep one-upping themselves en route to a potentially historic season. First, there was the monumental win (at the time) over the Chiefs. Then the stomping of the Chargers at home."



"But Sunday's triumph felt different, with Jacksonville going into Denver's den and really seizing control of the game. Trevor Lawrence turned in one of his best performances, and he's been on fire lately with 19 TDs (16 passing, three rushing) in the Jags' six-game win streak, including a whopping 10 in the past two. The defense also served up a reminder against the Broncos that it's better than people realize, coming up with some big stops and heating up the pass rush late. Who says Jacksonville can't make a Super Bowl run in Liam Coen's first year? The AFC is wide open."

To see where the Jaguars wind up on the power rankings this season, sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.