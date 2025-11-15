Jaguars Underrated Acquisition Deserves More Love
The Jacksonville Jaguars and General Manager James Gladstone have been under fire lately. It's only natural after a game like the one the team had against the Houston Texans. The Jags had some of their most glaring holes further exposed in their brutal 36-29 loss in Week 10.
In the defeat, Jacksonville allowed Houston and its backup quarterback, Davis Mills, to mount a comeback down 19 points in the fourth quarter, surrendering a 26-0 run to end the game. That was a total meltdown on both sides of the ball for the Jaguars, with the defense giving up three straight touchdowns while the offense couldn't move the chains, kill any clock, or put their opponents away.
In the process, Jacksonville was dominated in the trenches on both fronts. Their defensive line and pass rush failed to put any pressure on Davis Mills, and the offensive line couldn't protect Trevor Lawrence or get any significant push in the ground game. Several alarming weaknesses had emerged, leading fans and analysts to believe that Gladstone and the team didn't do their due diligence in bolstering this roster adequately.
Tim Patrick has gone underappreciated
James Gladstone has already made several marquee moves in his time with the Jacksonville Jaguars. His most notable, and the most controversial one now, was his draft-day trade with the Cleveland Browns to move up to two and take two-way star Travis Hunter Jr.
The former Colorado Buffaloes star struggled to find his niche on either side of the ball in the early season and then went down for the remainder of the year with a non-contact knee injury, bringing in a new wave of criticism for the deal.
However, Gladstone has made several impactful moves for Jacksonville that have already paid off handsomely. Jourdan Lewis, Eric Murray, and Robert Hainsey were all free agents he signed this past offseason, and have been among the best players on the team this year.
He also traded for Tim Patrick before the season began. He hasn't seen much playing time this year, but has been impactful in his limited snaps. Head Coach Liam Coen singled Patrick out as someone who's stepped up for this team when they've needed him:
"I know Tim Patrick did not show up in a stat column this past Sunday. Tim Patrick played his tail off and blocked his tail off, ran routes full speed, was open a few times that either we couldn't get it to him or whatever it was, maybe the ball wasn't going his way.
But guys like that, that have continued to do right longer. And that's ultimately what it comes down to when you do have injuries, and you do have a talented roster or guys that have worked their tails off to stay the course that maybe haven't made a million plays for us thus far this season, but are going to be ready and prepared when their number is called. I do think we have a group of guys that that's important to, that are that next man up mentality. And yeah, that list is long.”
