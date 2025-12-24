These Underrated Defenders Have Been Key for the Jaguars' Success

A lot has been said of the Jacksonville Jaguars' offense. They started slowly on that side of the ball, especially when weighed against the expectations that came with the hiring of Head Coach Liam Coen. His arrival was predicted to spark a renaissance for the Jaguars' attack and bring the best out of their cornerstones, like Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne Jr., and Brian Thomas Jr.



That vision has finally come to life. The Jaguars have won their last six games, averaging over 34 points per week in that span. Jacksonville's offense reaching this level has made them legitimate title contenders, enabled them to blow out their inferior opponents, and allowed them to put together commanding wins, like their 34-20 upset victory over the Denver Broncos.



Jaguars' defense has been underrated



While the Jacksonville Jaguars' ceiling was always going to be tied to the capabilities of their offense and quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the primary reason they've gotten to their 11-4 record has been their defense. They started the season 4-1 behind a league-leading 14 takeaways in that span. While they haven't been forcing turnovers at that same historic pace anymore, this unit originally established the Jaguars as real postseason threats.



The offense might be averaging over 34 points per game in the Jaguars' six-game win streak, but the defense has been equally as impressive. They've allowed just 15.3 points on average in that span, which would rank first in the NFL this season. During this recent stretch, Jacksonville has climbed into the top 10 in points allowed and 13th in yards. Head Coach Liam Coen highlighted the vocal leaders that have helped bring this unit to where it is now:



"I think we’ve got so many guys with great energy. Yeah, there's so many guys like that man. Foye [Oluokun] is such a great guy, and he's such a professional, but you hear him before the games, talking to the team, and it means something when he speaks to the guys, and he speaks from his heart, and you can feel that. You usually have a great feel for people's energy, and there's a lot of good energy in that locker room. There's a lot of people who bring great energy to our team."



"There's so many guys, I think Jourdan Lewis, what he's done coming in here, Eric Murray, who are two new guys, and I think they've helped establish the culture that they want in the defensive back room. And so many of those other guys, they're just the same way, I think [Montaric Brown], they all care so much. I think the number one thing that jumps out to me is how much these guys really love each other and love playing together. It's a cool thing. It's a little bit like a high school locker room, a high school environment, and having coached in high school for a long time, like I see that in these guys. I think football, when it's at its best, is that way."

