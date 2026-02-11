The Different World Trevor Lawrence Finds Himself Entering 2026

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A lot has changed for the Jacksonville Jaguars over the last year.

A year ago today, the Jaguars had cleaned house and hired Liam Coen following a 4-13 debacle of a season in 2024. While the excitement of Coen and the winds of change created natural optimism, the question of what Trevor Lawrence would look like under Coen was at the forefront of everyone's mind.

Fast forward to now, and there are no more questions. After a 2024 that was defined by injuries and inconsistency for Lawrence, the former No. 1 pick aboslutely shined under Coen in 2025. Lawrence had the best year of his career, and now finds himself in a different world of opinion entirely.

Lawrence's New World

Speaking on 'Nightcap' with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson, Lawrence was asked about his place in the quarterback conversation and the debate that has surrounded him since his Clemson days. Lawrence was quick to point out that a year ago, people were having different discussions.

"Yeah, I think it's, man. -- people have said a lot of stuff about me for a long time. I try not to listen to too much of it ... I mean, you ask people a year ago, people thought I sucked. So, I mean, I don't think you can listen to too much," Lawrence said.

"I've always known what I'm capable of, and it's been frustrating at times. You know, obviously I haven't played as well as I know I can, but now, having the foundation in place, the confidence in what we're doing, the system, the scheme, our personnel got a lot of great players, have a lot of confidence in that."

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks to pass during the first quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars were able to completely change the trajectory of Lawrence's career when they hired Coen. Now, he has been able to meet the MVP-caliber ceiling he has always had. Of course, there are more important things at hand for Lawrence.

"And for me, it's not about what people think, if I'm in that conversation or not. It is just about winning games, but naturally, when you win, that happens," Lawrence said.

"So I'm proud of what we were able to do this year. Not for people to say that, you know, I'm one of the better quarterbacks in the league, but just because our team is one of the better teams in the league, and that's what happens when you play well as a team, and you have to play well at the quarterback position. So naturally, that stuff's going to happen."

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.