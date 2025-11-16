Unexpected Jaguars Player in for Fantasy Breakout in Week 11
The Jacksonville Jaguars haven't been the most consistent offense in the 2025 NFL season, much to the dismay of fantasy football players who banked on them to have a breakout this year under Head Coach Liam Coen. They've been able to field a few solid options, but the Jags have mostly been disappointing.
Travis Etienne Jr. has been by far the most consistent producer for Jacksonville this year. He's currently putting up 13.7 full-PPR points per game, 13th among running backs, comfortably outperforming his 90th-overall ADP, which made him RB30 this season.
Trevor Lawrence is also beating his expectations with 16.7 points per week, 16th among quarterbacks when he was drafted as QB20 on average.
Outside of those two, though, Jacksonville has been a fantasy wasteland. Travis Hunter Jr. was underwhelming to start his career, had a breakthrough in Week 7 against the Los Angeles Rams, and then suffered a season-ending injury. Brenton Strange emerged as a decent TE2, then went on IR and has yet to return. Brian Thomas Jr. might be the most disappointing player in all of fantasy football this season.
Is this the week for Jakobi Meyers?
Jakobi Meyers was thought to be a decent sleeper option at WR2 in fantasy football this year. With the Las Vegas Raiders making aggressive moves to upgrade their offense in the offseason, he was expected to be one of the primary beneficiaries from the arrivals of Pete Carroll, Chip Kelly, Geno Smith, and Ashton Jeanty, offering a more balanced and explosive attack. That didn't come to fruition, either.
His fantasy owners rejoiced at the trade deadline, when he was freed from the shackles of the Raiders' abysmal attack and Smith's turnover frenzy. However, he didn't do much in his debut for the Jacksonville Jaguars either, catching just three balls for 44 yards. That was on just 21 snaps in his first game with his new team, though. He also had a few receptions taken off the board due to penalties, including one that would have been a touchdown.
Meyers could break out in a big way in Jacksonville's upcoming matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. He had one of his best fantasy games of the season versus LA in the Raiders' Week 2, scoring 12.8 full-PPR points on six catches for 68 yards. After two-and-a-half years in Vegas, he's well acquainted with the Chargers' defense. In January, he went off for nine catches, 123 yards, and a touchdown against them. The Jaguars will be hoping he can have a similar performance in this upcoming clash with LA.
Keep track of Jakobi Meyers' integration with the Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.