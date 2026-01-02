Many of the Jaguars are Gearing Up for First-Ever Playoffs

Following the team's decision to acquire him ahead of the 2025 NFL season trade deadline, Jakobi Meyers instantly became a sage leader for the Jacksonville Jaguars as soon as he arrived in Duval. Still at the spry age of just 29, he's one of the older players on the roster and certainly one of the most experienced weapons for Trevor Lawrence and the offense.



While his professionalism and work ethic have been invaluable for the Jaguars and his mentees, Meyers doesn't bring much to the table in terms of playoff knowledge. After all, he's only ever played in one postseason game, back in 2022 when he had four catches for the New England Patriots in a 47-17 blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills. And yet, he still has more playoff experience than a lot of the Jaguars' players.



Jaguars are new to this



There are only a handful of players on the roster who were around for the Jacksonville Jaguars' postseason run back in the 2022 NFL season. On the bright side, they're among the most important players to this team, such as Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne Jr., Josh Hines-Allen, and Travon Walker. The many Jaguars who don't have any postseason experience will be looking to them to lead.



Liam Coen has a bit of a history in the playoffs, but this will obviously be his first time as a head coach in the bright lights. Before they get to the postseason, though, the Jags have to get through the Tennessee Titans to lock up the AFC South division and ensure that their first playoff game will be at home, in front of the EverBank Stadium faithful. Jacksonville media asked him what it's been like coaching players who have never experienced such high stakes in the NFL before:



One of the key players for the Jacksonville #Jaguars in the playoffs will be EDGE Travon Walker, who is finally healthy and playing at a high level.



"Yeah, it can sometimes almost help where you’re a little bit, I don’t want to say naïve to what’s going on, but again, you’re really focused on the daily, hourly, game-by-game improvement. That’s all we can really focus on right now."



"That’s been the message, is ‘Hey, let’s get our best effort, mindset, execution, preparation, all of that, this week to go 1-0.’ And it’s a division opponent, a team that obviously doesn’t probably like us too much, and that’s just the way it goes in division, that’s just the way those games go. And you’re excited about these opportunities to play meaningful games in January and December."

