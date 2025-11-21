Jaguar Report

The Value Bhayshul Tuten is Bringing the Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars have an emerging star on their hands in rookie running back Bhayshul Tuten.

John Shipley

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) eludes a tackle in the second quarter as Los Angeles Chargers safety R.J. Mickens (27) tries to tackle him in an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, November 16, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) eludes a tackle in the second quarter as Los Angeles Chargers safety R.J. Mickens (27) tries to tackle him in an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, November 16, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have proven one thing on offense over the course of the first year of the Liam Coen era: they are a running team.

The Jaguars' offense has been hit or miss at times in 2025, but the rushing attack has consistently been amongst the best in the NFL. Coen has transformed the running game behind an improved offensive line and a trio of talented running backs in Travis Etienne, Bhayshul Tuten, and LeQuint Allen.

Tuten's Breakout

It is Tuten, though, who provided the biggest spark in their domination of the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 12. He had career highs in carries and yards, was third amongst all NFL running backs in Week 11 with five forced missed tackles, and seemed prime to continue a breakout over the final stretch of the season.

We spoke to Tuten this week from the locker room, and he detailed what went into his breakout performance against the Chargers.

To watch his comments, view below.

For a partial transcription of his comments, read below.

Q: How did it feel with the running game on Sunday?

Tuten: "It felt amazing. You know, that's how we want to play the game. That's the goal that we see got coming into every week. So going out there and performing the way we did, you know, with the guys blocking up front and outside, definitely felt amazing."

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) is brought down in the second quarter by Los Angeles Chargers safety R.J. Mickens (27) in an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, November 16, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Q: What it says about the WRs, OL and TEs all blocking

Tuten: "It says a lot about the guys that we have, the selfless guys that we have on this offense. And just, you know, we all share the same common goal to, you know, be successful as a team. So just to see them guys buy in, like you said, in block, you know, their butts off for fourth quarter just means a lot to us."

Q: On how close he is to breaking a big run

Tuten: "Yeah I had a couple that, you know, I could have stepped out of, pick my knees up, you know, I'd be out, you know, for some big runs. So we just got to go back and improve on, you know, bag drills and things like that, to eliminate the, you know, tripping falling."

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) congratulates Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) after scoring a touchdown the first quarter in an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, November 16, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Q: On what the response said

Tuten: "I'll say that we hate to lose, you know, so coming back this past weekend, performing the way we did off of, you know, the loss the previous week, just goes to the show you know, how relentless these guys are, how much they want to work.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) dives across the goal line for a touchdown in the first quarter in an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, November 16, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

