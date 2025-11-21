The Value Bhayshul Tuten is Bringing the Jaguars
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have proven one thing on offense over the course of the first year of the Liam Coen era: they are a running team.
The Jaguars' offense has been hit or miss at times in 2025, but the rushing attack has consistently been amongst the best in the NFL. Coen has transformed the running game behind an improved offensive line and a trio of talented running backs in Travis Etienne, Bhayshul Tuten, and LeQuint Allen.
Tuten's Breakout
It is Tuten, though, who provided the biggest spark in their domination of the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 12. He had career highs in carries and yards, was third amongst all NFL running backs in Week 11 with five forced missed tackles, and seemed prime to continue a breakout over the final stretch of the season.
We spoke to Tuten this week from the locker room, and he detailed what went into his breakout performance against the Chargers.
To watch his comments, view below.
For a partial transcription of his comments, read below.
Q: How did it feel with the running game on Sunday?
Tuten: "It felt amazing. You know, that's how we want to play the game. That's the goal that we see got coming into every week. So going out there and performing the way we did, you know, with the guys blocking up front and outside, definitely felt amazing."
Q: What it says about the WRs, OL and TEs all blocking
Tuten: "It says a lot about the guys that we have, the selfless guys that we have on this offense. And just, you know, we all share the same common goal to, you know, be successful as a team. So just to see them guys buy in, like you said, in block, you know, their butts off for fourth quarter just means a lot to us."
Q: On how close he is to breaking a big run
Tuten: "Yeah I had a couple that, you know, I could have stepped out of, pick my knees up, you know, I'd be out, you know, for some big runs. So we just got to go back and improve on, you know, bag drills and things like that, to eliminate the, you know, tripping falling."
Q: On what the response said
Tuten: "I'll say that we hate to lose, you know, so coming back this past weekend, performing the way we did off of, you know, the loss the previous week, just goes to the show you know, how relentless these guys are, how much they want to work.
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.