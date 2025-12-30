How Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence is Finding Success Against the Blitz

The success continues to find Jacksonville Jaguars franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who continued his marvelous final month of the regular season with another strong performance in the passing game, despite throwing an interception, during the matchup in Sunday's win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Lawrence has seemed to have found himself as a passer, and what he has become is something special. All of this is because of the patience and work Jaguars head coach Liam Coen has done to build an offense around him to allow his quarterback to succeed and give him confidence in his abilities. Recently, he has been unstoppable against the blitz, as Coen discussed on Monday.

Coen on why teams keep blitzing Lawrence

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

"I really don't know," said Coen when asked why teams are still blitzing his quarterback. He was appreciative of what his offensive staff, including offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, quarterbacks coach Spencer Whipple, and pass game coordinator Shane Waldron, has been able to do with implementing a toolbox of checks to work with in the passing game for Lawrence, and praised their attention to detail.

"I really appreciate Grant and Spence and Shane; all these guys," Coen said. "Their attention to detail when it comes to our blitz plan and the amount of different ways that we were able to kind of beat the blitz yesterday."

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski with quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Coen mentioned how the second play of the game was a check to Travis Etienne to defeat a pressure, along with other checks throughout the drive and the game, but these aren't in the playbook, which shows just how much control at the line of scrimmage Lawrence has.

"You look at the second play of the game, that was a check to TJ [Travis Etienne Jr.] on that drive, the out cut to Parker [Washington], that was a check. The run to DeeJay Dallas, that was the check. Those were all what we call toolbox plays," Coen explained. "And those aren't in the play call. Like those were not in the play call. That is Trevor using the toolbox that he has at his disposal each week based on the look that he's being presented and getting us into those plays. So that's preparation."

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) celebrates after a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Coen said he was proud of how his quarterback worked through those checks and handled the blitz when it came. It shows the preparation the coaches and the quarterback have made during game week to make sure Lawrence is in the best position to succeed. However, he acknowledged how it can be difficult as a play-caller when facing the blitz and trying to beat it.

"I was very proud of the way that Trevor handled the blitz, the way that we were prepared for the pressure. We knew they were going to junk it up more," Coen said. "But as a play caller, it gets hard because you're like, oh, well we just beat the blitz three, four times. I'm thinking it's going to stop, but then it doesn't. And so, you're like, well, alright, guess we're going to keep doing it. So, I thought they handled it really well."

