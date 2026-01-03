Key Matchups to Watch in Jaguars' AFC South Decider vs. Titans

Only one more win away for the Jacksonville Jaguars to make themselves the winners of the AFC South this season. It has been one of the most remarkable turnarounds in recent franchise memory, having a chance to flip their record from a season ago entirely while currently on a seven-game win streak dating back to mid-November.

This week, the Jaguars conclude their regular season against the Tennessee Titans, who have played with some magic in recent weeks thanks to the ascending play from rookie quarterback Cam Ward. This could fall under the category of a trap game, so for the Jaguars to avoid this, they must succeed in these three key matchups on Sunday.

Jacksonville Jaguars rushing attack vs. Tennessee Titans run defense

Head coach Liam Coen seemed to finally get some chunk plays on the ground this past weekend in Indianapolis. However, they have been missing a key component to the run game, and he returns this weekend against the Titans, and Bhayshul Tuten is fully healthy for Week 18.

Tuten's value as a change-of-pace, explosive runner with a mixture of balance and power is a fun dynamic that has been missing from the offense in recent weeks. His return allows Coen to mix and match personnel packages with pony (21) personnel to create mismatches against opposing defenses in the run and passing game. Travis Etienne is also looking to end his regular season strong ahead of the playoffs and offseason, so look for Coen to get this group going this weekend.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence vs. Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward

This could be a preview of what we may experience in the AFC South for the coming seasons. Ward has improved his play dramatically in the past couple of weeks, keeping his team in contention for the win and making the heroic, yet wild plays that he has always been known for. Lawrence is looking to keep his own momentum going into the playoffs, looking as though he has finally reached his potential as a top-tier franchise quarterback.

This figurative duel will be one to watch, but the experience of Lawrence is a significant advantage in this matchup.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive front vs. Tennessee Titans offensive line

This is a mismatch, so why is it a key one? The Titans' offense line has played better in recent weeks, coinciding with the progression of Ward. However, this Jaguars defensive front is getting a healthy and productive look from Travon Walker, who has also been playing on a bit of a hot streak off the edge.

If the Jaguars can penetrate the line of scrimmage, both in run blocking and pass protection, Ward would be in for a long day against a team with plenty to lose.

