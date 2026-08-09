Value of Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence/Parker Washington Duo Has Never Been More Clear

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- If this year's training camp is any indication, the Jacksonville Jaguars are going to want the Trevor Lawrence/Parker Washington duo to be together quite a bit longer.

Lawrence has been throwing passes to Washington since the fourth-year receiver was drafted in the sixth-round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Washington caught his first career touchdown from Lawrence as a rookie, and then he caught a few more the next year when given a larger role. Then last year, his role increased once again, and so did his production.

Now, Washington is consistently lighting things up on the practice field at the Miller Electric Center with Lawrence on the other end. Washington has looked every bit the top pass-catching option the Jaguars hoped he would be after he finished last year as the Jaguars' leading receiver, and the Washington/Lawrence connection has never looked more important or more valuable.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11), left, and quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) talk after an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Lawrence/Washington Connection

Washington and Lawrence have seemingly hooked up for at least one big play in each practice this summer, and this continued on Sunday during one of the Jaguars' last practices before the preseason. Lawrence and Washington hooked up for the biggest play of the day, which came just days after Washington was Lawrence's most-targeted pass-catcher in Friday's scrimmage.

“Just consistency. I mean, the same guy every day. We might not connect on every rep, but it's that dialogue and the communication every single time. And you know what you're going to get from him," Lawrence said after Sunday's practice.

Day 9 of training camp had the Jaguars take several shots down the field throughout the day, but it was a Washington catch that was the highlight of the day. And as Lawrence noted after practice, that play was the result of the chemistry the two have built over the years.

Dec 4, 2023; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) and quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) celebrates his touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals in the third quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"We had a rep, I don't know if you guys saw the deep shot today and we threw it, and routes on air right before it. And I told him, ‘Hey, hold this angle. I'm going to throw out there.’ I kind of missed the throw a little bit and he went and made a good catch on the sideline and then we got the same exact rep in team," Lawrence said.

"He ran it the same exact way and I gave him a good throw where could run under it, so it's just little things like that where he's just really dependable. When you talk about something, he knows what to do, he knows what to expect, and you can trust him and he just keeps showing up every day.”

With Washington entering a contract season, perhaps it is the wrong question to wonder how much value his number could truly be for the Jaguars. Perhaps the better question is just how much value Washington brings Lawrence, the franchise quarterback who is undoubtedly the most important piece of an ascending team.

Based on the results from the first three years of Washington's career and his work in camp with Lawrence so far, it is fair to say the answer is ... well, a lot. Washington could be Lawrence's favorite target on what is one of the NFL's deepest wide receiver rooms. That kind of receiver does not come along as often as an NFL franchise would hope, and the Jaguars should take advantage that value sooner rather than later.