Everything I Saw at Day 2 of Jaguars Training Camp: The Parker Washington Show

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Day 2 of training camp was a much more of a back-and-forth affair between the Jacksonville Jaguars' offense and defense than Wednesday, a good sign for their development in the opening days of camp.

But what all did we see during Thursday's training camp practice at the Miller Electric Center, and what does it mean in the context of Day 1? We break it all down below.

Parker Washington Has a Day

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) catches a pass during the first day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I said the most impressive offensive player for the Jaguars on Wednesday was running back Bhayshul Tuten, but he got dethroned in Thursday's practice (despite himself having another good day). This time around, it was fourth-year wide receiver Parker Washington, who put together a strong day filled with multiple big catches. The offense in general was much more explosive and efficient through the air than it was on Day 1, and Washington helped lead that charge.

In the Jaguars' early team drills and 7-on-7 reps, Washington was a tough cover for anyone the Jaguars' secondary put up against him. He got open over the middle of the field with relative ease, but his most impressive plays came on the sideline when it was clear that him and Trevor Lawrence are in a great place in terms of chemistry. Lawrence has thrown to Washington longer than any other target at the top of the receiver depth chart, and it showed.

The first big catch from Washington came on the sideline against backup cornerback Keni-H Lovely, with Lawrence fitting in a tight pass that Washington stayed in bounds for. He then made his most impressive grab of the day on a downfield route where he climbed the ladder and beat starting cornerback Montaric Brown for an incredibly difficult and acrobatic catch.

Several of the Jaguars' pass-catchers stood out as the passing game went downfield a bit, including Brian Thomas Jr. with a couple of chunk gains on passes from Lawrence. But ultimately it was Washington who stood out and stole the show.

Travis Hunter's Back-and-Forth

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter (12) looks on as he works on footwork during the first day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It was an active day for second-year cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter, who is still getting a ton of team reps on both sides of the ball as he fully returns from last year's injury. Hunter was a bit more involved in terms of the result of plays during team drills on Thursday as well, catching his first pass of training camp on a deep sideline route and getting targeted a few times in coverage.

It wasn't a dominant day for last year's No. 2 pick, with Hunter having one pass intended for him broken up by undrafted rookie cornerback Devon Marshall Jr. Rookie wide receiver Josh Cameron also had a great route to get open against Hunter in team drills, though Cameron was ruled just out of bounds by the official on the catch. Hunter is getting a lot of work, though, and it was a good sign to see him getting more and more involved in the passing game on both sides of the ball.

Rookie Class Stands Out

Jaguars wide receiver Josh Cameron (19) hauls in a pass during the Jaguars final Organized Team Activity on Monday, June 15, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It was quite the day for the Jaguars rookie class, which has to have the Jaguars' brass happy after early returns. There are some players, like Albert Regis and Emmanuel Pregnon, who are tough to judge right now without pads on, but there were several other rookies who made plays, such as ...

Parker Hughes and Jalen Huskey each had PBUs that were nearly INTs. The fact they got their hands on the ball so early in camp is a good sign for a team that needs depth to evolve at both safety and linebacker.

Josh Cameron had a heck of a day. He made one of the day's most impressive catches deep downfield when he came down with a tough grab against Keni-H Lovely, and it wasn't his only one of the day.

Zach Durfee, who had a tackle for loss on Wednesday, had a would-be sack against the starting offensive line during team drills.

Tanner Koziol made the best play of the day, but more on that later ...

Tuten Keeps Doing Tuten Things

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) walks over to the interview area after the Jaguar’s 12th NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I know. I keep writing that Bhayshul Tuten looks good. But I can only report what is happening on the field in front of me, and Tuten's terrific practice performances have simply been a consistent part of the Jaguars' offseason practices and early days of training camp. With Chris Rodriguez Jr. sidelined and Tuten continuing to get reps as the RB1 , it feels tough to say that the second-year running back isn't building a lot of momentum right now.

No pads are on yet, but that does not mean runs are just freely allowed by the defense. The Jaguars' defense has actually snuffed out a ton of runs in camp, but Tuten has been an exception. After multiple runs popped from Tuten for big gains on Wednesday, the exact same thing happened on Thursday. Tuten has gotten the vast majority of reps alongside Trevor Lawrence to start camp and he has yet to not factor into the day in.

Play of the Day

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tanner Koziol (89) looks to hit a blocking pad during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

We said the rookie class had a big day, and it was a rookie who had the most impressive catch of the day. Tanner Koziol made a fantastic leaping grab downfield where he attacked the ball in the air and beat Ventrell Miller for a big gain from Nick Mullens, drawing a massive reaction from both Koziol and the fans in the crowd. Koziol showed up a ton in the offseason, and this was his first big play of training camp.

Other Notes

Let's call it a one-interception day for the defense, which came on a Ventrell Miller interception of Nick Mullens in 7-on-7 drills. Miller dropped into his zone and saw the ball come right to him, and he put his hands up and came down with it. Rayuan Lane also got a late interception of Trevor Lawrence ... but officials on the field waved it off for defensive pass interference on Jabbar Muhammad, who was also right there in coverage.

Cole Van Lanen was working off to the side during the start of the practice, a good sign for the recovering left tackle. Christian Braswell also worked largely to the side during team drills again, and C hris Rodriguez Jr. did not take part in team drills.

Per the team, linebacker Jack Kiser has a right knee injury and is officially week-to-week. It seems like there is a chance we could see him again in camp at some point, so a major injury was luckily avoided for the second-year linebacker.

I know pads are not on, but I thought Ruke Orhorhoro had a great day. He would have had a sack and a few other pressures in team drills, as well as a tackle for loss.

Cam Little was 4-of-4 on field goals during the special teams period. It feels like it could be a special year for the third-year kicker.

Jourdan Lewis is baaaaaack. The veteran cornerback returned officially on Wednesday, but he truly announced his return from injury with two pass-breakups on Thursday.