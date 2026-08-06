Jaguars' Parker Washington Won't Let Looming Contract Extension Affect His 2026 Goals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Parker Washington has made his craft first. That is why he has spent every morning since the year he entered high school waking up earlier and working harder than anyone else.

It is because of Washington's attention to his craft that anything else, such as his looming contract extension, takes a backseat. Washington spoke after Day 7 of Jaguars training camp on Thursday morning and took questions on his contract situation since he is a pending unrestricted free agent after this season, and he made it clear where his focus is entering 2026.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) runs through a blast machine during the fifth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Today marked the first full‑pads practice. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Washington Talks Contract

Washington, a sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, set career-highs and led the team with 58 receptions for 847 yards and five touchdowns last season after playing the largest role of his career. Add in his two punt return touchdowns, which made him the first player in franchise history with multiple punt return touchdowns in a single season in franchise history, and Washington was one of the most important pieces on the 13-4 roster.

With a number of other recent picks getting new contracts, such as 2022 draftees Travon Walker and Montaric Brown and 2023 peer Brenton Strange, Washington is the obvious next candidate to get a big deal from the Jaguars' regime. But while that deal is not yet completed through the first week of training camp, Washington has his focus elsewhere.

Aug 3, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) participates in training camp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“That's not my focus. I mean yes, it's there and it's a conversation, but my focus is just coming out here and I need to make plays for Trevor [Lawrence]," Washington said after Thursday's practice.

"So that's my mindset, and that's how I'm going to attack it. I'm not going to step on my agent's toes. They can have those conversations. I'm just going to come out here and do my job.”

If the Jaguars sign Brown to a significant long-term deal at some point before he becomes a free agent in March, the Jaguars will be making Washington the latest in a long line of players to get big-time deals at the position. The Baltimore Ravens signed Zay Flowers to a sizeable deal earlier this week, another sign of a surging receiver market when the position is more valuable than ever.

"And like I said, the receiver market is a little crazy. And you see guys getting their opportunities and getting paid. I mean, that's cool. But like I said, for me, I just want to go out here and be my best self and just attack it," Washington said.

Aug 2, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) participates in training camp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Washington has been arguably the Jaguars' top pass-catcher in training camp thus far, which says something considering one of the biggest storylines in camp is how impressive the deep receiver room has been. He is also expected to once again play a key role on special teams, meaning his value may never be higher than it is right now.

“That's something we talked about in the spring with Parker and he expressed that he wants to return as well," Jaguars special teams coordinator Heath Farwell said on Thursday.

"He's a fantastic receiver, but he's an elite returner, and he's a game changer. He's feared across the league. He's the best returner in the National Football League as far as I'm concerned. I'm excited when he says that he wants to play, wants to be back there, help the team win. That's the culture Coach Liam’s [Head Coach Liam Coen] brought in, and he's part of it. He wants to win. And how is he going to help us? It's part of being a punt returner.”

Washington's deal seems like it will come sooner than later, whether that be during camp, during the regular-season, or down to the wire in March. But his training camp performance thus far has made it clear that he cares about far more important things than that timeline.