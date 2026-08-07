Everything I Saw at Day 8 of Jaguars Training Camp: B.J. Green Steals Show the Show

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars had one of their most eventful practices of training camp yet on Friday, hosting their annual scrimmage in front of fans at the Miller Electric Center.

So what did we see over the course of the Jaguars' offense vs. defense practice, which was mostly filled with No. 1 units vs. No. 2 units? We break it all down below after being boots on the ground over the course of the afternoon, including some big performances from some key players.

B.J. Green Has the Performance of the Day on Defense

Aug 2, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end B.J. Green II (95) participates in training camp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The best individual performance of the day came from second-year rookie defensive end B.J. Green. He had, by my count, three different sacks of Nick Mullens and also record two tackles for losses in the running game. The starting defense dominated the backup offense at several different points, and Green was one of the biggest reasons why. The fact he took Josh Hines-Allen's place in the starting unit while the veteran sat out says it all.

With that said, there is some context needed. The Jaguars are down so many offensive linemen that Green and the starters were facing mostly third-stringers, and they then had the kind of lopsided performance that one would expect. But it became impossible to ignore the impact Green had by the time the day ended, and his arrow is pointing up in a big way.

Parker Washington Does the Same on Offense

Aug 3, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) participates in training camp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Jaguars' passing game was hit-or-miss with several misccomunications and a completion rate that hovered right around 50% for the entire practice, it wasn't all bad. Jakobi Meyers made two important third-down catches, Brian Thomas Jr. caught a touchdown from Trevor Lawrence and had some nice grabs near the sideline, and Brenton Strange was as reliable as ever. But, just like most days in camp, it was Parker Washington who stole the show.

Washington caught six passes from Lawrence by my count, including two third-down grabs and a critical touchdown catch. He was Lawrence's favorite target and he was able to win against the Jaguars' backup secondary with rep after rep and win after win. Perhaps most impressively, it felt like it was simply just another day for Washington. He has made those kinds of plays each day, and it has become hard to be surprised by it.

Pattern Establishes Itself at RB

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) looks on as a bag is about to swing his way during the sixth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It has been an interesting training camp for the Jaguars' backfield. Chris Rodriguez Jr. has been limited in team drills for most of camp as he recovers from his foot injury from the spring, which means there has not exactly been a lot of clarity for observers when it comes to the potential split between him and Bhayshul Tuten in the backfield. With that in mind, Friday's scrimmage did finally start to provide us with some answers.

Tuten started the first drive for the offense and only came off the field on third-down for LeQuint Allen. Rodriguez then started the second drive before rotating with Tuten. Eventually the Jaguars settled into a rotation where Tuten would start the drives, Rodriguez would come on the field when the Jaguars got within the 10-yard line, and then Allen would play all of the third downs. The unit played well, with Rodriguez and Tuten each having some positive runs and Allen catching a touchdown from Trevor Lawrence.

Could this be how we see the Jaguars' running back sorts itself out when Week 1 rolls around? It is dangerous to use the scrimmage as a data point because last year's scrimmage would have told you that Tank Bigsby was the Jaguars' RB1. Even with that context, though, it felt like seeing all three backs used in their specific roles together for the first time felt meaningful.

More OL Rearranging

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Wyatt Milum (64) talks with assistant offensive line coach Trevor Mendelson during the sixth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There was some more offensive line movement during Friday's practice, which was expected after seeing the game of musical chairs they played the day before with their starting offensive line. With that said, Thursday's movement felt very intentional for the Jaguars and their efforts to train offensive linemen at multiple positions. Friday's movement instead felt like the Jaguars' hand was a bit forced.

The first offensive line that took the field was, from left to right, Anton Harrison-Ezra Cleveland-Robert Hainsey-Wyatt Milum-Walker Little, which has been the starting offensive line for most of the last week. But Little left the practice early after going down gingerly early in the practice, which led to the Jaguars bumping Milum to right tackle and putting second-year offensive lineman Jonah Monheim at right guard.

This means the Jaguars had four of their top-10 offensive linemen not practicing at some point between Little, Cole Van Lanen, Patrick Mekari, and Emmanuel Pregnon. As a result, the second-team offensive line looked more like a third-team offensive line, and they were pushed around as expected by the Jaguars' starting defense.

Play of the Day

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown (1) runs during the first day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The play of the day has to go to Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown. Backup quarterback Nick Mullens heaved a pass deep downfield for running back J'Mari Taylor, but Brown was able to climb the ladder and make a fantastic leaping interception for his biggest highlight play of camp. It was one of two takeaways (Jalen Huskey forced and recovered a fumble), and it got the entire defensive sideline exploding.

Other Notes

Zach Durfee absolutely took the Jaguars' top right tackles to work. He got pressure against Little early in the scrimmage and then gave Wyatt Milum fits as practice wore on. He had considerably less success against Anton Harrison, however.

Some housekeeping for the Jaguars in terms of injuries: Walker Little left the scrimmage early in the day and did not return. Patrick Mekari, Christian Braswell, Cole Van Lanen, and Emmanuel Pregnon did not take part in team drills. Nor did defensive end Josh Hines-Allen, which Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said was planned. Tight end Quintin Morris got banged-up at the end of practice.

Ameer Abdullah keeps looking good. He broke off a long run against the starting defense and also had a big gain on a screen against the same unit.

Travis Hunter looked strong in coverage, but his only real notable play of the day was a designed touch in the red-zone that picked up about 10 yards. On his other two targets, Devon Marshall and Caleb Ransaw made plays to help prevent any completions.

Ranking the quarterback performances, I would go Lawrence > Carter Bradley > Nick Mullens > Joey Aguilar.

Nate Boerkircher and Josh Cameron were each targeted by Trevor Lawrence during a two-minute drill, which is notable considering the stakes of running in the same unit as QB1.

DaVon Hamilton was absolutely dominant at nose tackle, and Albert Regis had several flashy moments against the run as well.

Cam Little missed his first kick of camp: an extra point attempt after the first score of the day.

There were no periods where the first first-team and first-team defense faced off, so some context is required for the afternoon when it comes to big performances.