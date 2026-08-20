What Daniel Faalele's Arrival Means for the Jaguars' Offensive Line

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars will have a new offensive lineman in the mix the next time they take the practice field.

The Jaguars completed a trade for former Baltimore Ravens and New York Giants offensive lineman Daniel Faalele on Wednesday, sending a 2027 sixth-round pick to the Giants in exchange for the fifth-year lineman.

While the move for Faalele may not be a sexy one, there are a few clear reasons the Jaguars pulled the trigger on adding the former Ravens starter. Ultimately, here is what the Faalele addition means from all angles.

Nov 9, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Baltimore Ravens guard Daniel Faalele (77) warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What the Jaguars Said

It is worth noting that the Jaguars held that practice without key linemen such as Cole Van Lanen (Active/PUP list), Patrick Mekari (recent back surgery), Wyatt Milum (day-to-day with an undisclosed injury), and Chuma Edoga (injured vs. Saints on Saturday).

The Jaguars' first-team offensive line impressed in a big way against the Panthers in the joint practice, with rookie guard Emmanuel Pregnon stepping up at left guard, Ezra Cleveland making an impact at right guard, and Walker Little stablizing the right tackle spot with his return. But outside of swing interior lineman Jonah Monheim, the Jaguars' current two-deep is bleak due to the recent rash of injuries.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen talks with the media after a joint practice with the Carolina Panthers on the 16th session of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen was asked about the trade for Faalele following Wednesday's joint practices with the Carolina Panthers, and he pointed out the need for depth entering the later stages of camp.

“Yeah, just continuing to bring depth and guys that have played meaningful reps in this league. That's something that you can't have enough of," Coen said.

"We came into the camp with 16 and got down to about nine the other day. And when you have some of those things occur, and you want to continue to find guys that have done it, guys that have played in this league at a high level. He's got some big size. I'm looking forward to getting to know him, but the experience is really what matters.”

Nov 16, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens guard Daniel Faalele (77) celebrates with head coach John Harbaugh following a win over the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What the Jaguars Meant

In short, Coen is making it clear that the Jaguars made this deal because they have been hit so hard by injuries that they simply need veteran bodies who are ready as backups and, potentially, as starters if injuries continue. The Jaguars are clearly not looking to add Faalele to the starting lineup, but the fact he has nearly 40 games of starting experience should make them feel better in the short-term than some of the other backup options on the offensive line.

If the entire Jaguars' offensive line was healthy, the second-team line would consist of Little, Pregnon, Monheim, Milum, and Edoga. That would be behind a starting unit of Anton Harrison, Ezra Cleveland, Robert Hainsey, Patrick Mekari, and Cole Van Lanen. That would be a much better two-deep than what the Jaguars are currently fielding.

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Cole van Lanen (70) reacts to a stop during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars' second-team offensive line as of Wednesday would have been missing every player but Monheim. 40% of the Jaguars' current healthy two-deep therefore consists of players who started camp either as third-team offensive linemen or not even on the roster.

Coen has made it pretty clear the Jaguars do not intend to continue to live that way, and his words and the Jaguars' actions back that up. Faalele may not have shined in Baltimore, but he gives them a depth option that they simply do not have otherwise on the roster.

Impact on Rest of OL

I actually do not think the Faalele addition means much for the current configuration of the starting offensive line, though it does make me wonder about Mekari. Faalele is a guard who can play tackle, but his ideal spot is inside. With Mekari, Milum and Edoga injured, the Jaguars are running short on guards.

Pregnon has been thrust into the starting lineup this week as a result, with the Jaguars opting to bump Cleveland to right guard instead of keeping him on the left side and asking Pregnon to switch. Monheim has taken some snaps at right guard as well, but it has mostly been the Pregnon and Cleveland duo. If the Jaguars opted to play a first-team offensive line against the Panthers on Friday, one would imagine they would be the starting guards.

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon (75), left, and offensive lineman Sam Mustipher (69) drill during Day 15 of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Would the addition of Faalele impact either of those? I do not think so. I think once the Jaguars get Van Lanen, Edoga, and Milum back the Jaguars could have a second-team offensive line that looks like Little and Edoga at tackle, Monheim at center, and two of Milum, Faalele, and Pregnon as the guards.

If Milum does not get the nod at guard in Week 1, it is because the Jaguars are preferring to go with the Pregnon/Cleveland duo. We won't know the Jaguars' preference until they actually have Van Lanen and Milum back on the field, though it appears that will happen sooner rather than later.

That as a backup unit is better than what the Jaguars have spent the last few weeks with, and it gives them some insurance moving into Week 1. The one lingering injury question would then be Mekari. One would think Mekari would be in the mix either as a starter or as a top depth option if he was healthy, but would the Jaguars have made the trade for Faalele if that was the case?

If so, the Jaguars would have 11 offensive linemen to consider for the 53. That would likely mean a decision on Edoga. But if the Jaguars do not expect Mekari back anytime soon, then they can keep the backup unit as is. Considering the price of a sixth-round pick, it does not seem like this move indicates Mekari will be back in the lineup soon, or at least by Week 1.