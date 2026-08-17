Everything I Saw at Day 14 of Jaguars Training Camp: Emmanuel Pregnon Keeps Climbing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Day 14 of Jacksonville Jaguars training camp is in the books, and there was quite a bit of action at the Miller Electric Center on Monday.

So, what did we see at the latest day of Jaguars training camp in the wake of the preseason opener against the New Orleans Saints? We break it down below.

Emmanuel Pregnon, Step On Up

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon (75) signs autographs after the first day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Maybe no Jaguars player flashed more during the Saints contest than rookie guard Emmanuel Pregnon, and this carried over to Monday's practice. Pregnon showed great power and explosiveness in both the run- and passing game on Saturday, and he was able to show off more of the same against the Jaguars' starting defensive line on Monday. Another day of offensive line shuffling put Pregnon at left guard while starting guard Ezra Cleveland went to right tackle, and the rookie did not dissapoint.

Pregnon had several strong reps against veteran nose tackle DaVon Hamilton, who is one of the best run-defending defensive tackles in all of football. It wasn't just stalemates, either. Those usually count as wins against a player like Hamilton. Instead, Pregnon was getting legit movement and reseting the line of scrimmage. The Jaguars have made it clear he will not be thrown to the fire right away, but he looks very, very good right now.

Travis Hunter (Mostly) Sticks to Defense

Jacksonville Jaguars Cornerback/Wide Receiver Travis Hunter (12) catches a pass one handed during the Jacksonville Jaguars 14th session of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla., Monday, August 17, 2026. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Travis Hunter CB1 movement took a nice step forward on Monday, with former No. 2 pick Travis Hunter spending the vast majority of his time on defense. He did get some receiver reps during 7-on-7 drills, and even made a nice move after the catch on a short pass, but 100% of his 11-on-11 reps belonged to the defensive side of the ball. As usual, Hunter thrived with the reps on the defensive side, making a stellar pass break-up against CJ Williams and also locking up Brian Thomas Jr. on a few different reps.

This is not to say that signs are now pointing to Hunter spending all of his time on defense; as Liam Coen noted after practice, Hunter is WR3 A or WR3 B. But the Jaguars wanted him to get more mental reps on the defensive side instead of going back and forth during team drills, and he was able to get that defensive focus in a big way during Monday's practice. He has all the makings of a shut-down cornerback, and Monday was a day where he truly looked the part in terms of traits, production, and usage.

The Injury Bug is Legit

Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach Liam Coen walks on the field during the Jacksonville Jaguars 14th session of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla., Monday, August 17, 2026. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars' practice looked a little different on Monday, and it was solely because of injuries. Coen said after practice that it was meant to be a fully padded practice, but the Jaguars spent the last few periods of practice without pads as the numbers have started to thin out in terms of healthy linebackers and offensive linemen. The Jaguars placed rookie linebacker Parker Hughes on IR on Monday, and there are still a number of banged up offensive linemen. As a result, it was a bit of a funky day.

With the number of injuries the Jaguars are facing on both sides of the ball, it looks like starters will play at least a little bit on Friday night against the Panthers. Coen himself said it is a bit "annoying" how things played out in terms of Monday's practice set-up and injuries, and it sure looks like we are in the dog days of training camp now.

Branson Combs Impresses

Linebackers coach Tim Lukabu, right, talks with Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Branson Combs (50) during the second day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Jacksonville. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars had several players stand-out during 7-on-7 drills on both sides of the ball at the start of practice, but the one who caught my eye the most was linebacker Branson Combs. He has shined in coverage throughout training camp, and there is a strong argument to make that he is the Jaguars' best coverage linebacker by a healthy margin. This showed up again on Monday, with Combs having a few terrific reps.

One such rep came when Combs was targeted in coverage by Trevor Lawrence, who tried (and failed) to fit a ball past Combs and to tight end Quintin Morris. But even when Combs was not targeted, he was picking up receivers and tight ends going across the middle with ease. He looks the smoothest out of all of the team's linebackers in coverage, and that alone could earn him some key reps on the defense moving forward.

Play of the Day

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Josh Cameron (19) catches a pass during the third day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center on Friday, July 31, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It was a lively practice that featured a good amount of reps with the running game, but that did not mean there weren't some explosive plays. The most explosive play came from rookie wide receiver Josh Cameron, who was on the other end of a frozen rope from Trevor Lawrence on what would have amounted to a touchdown pass of over 50 yards. Cameron has continued to make plays as a veritcal threat since he was drafted, and it seems like he has built some trust with Lawrence.

Other Notes

The Jaguars had Carter Bradley and Joey Aguilar split reps behind Trevor Lawrence with Nick Mullens being held out of practice . Mullens took a couple of shots in Saturday's game against the Saints, including on a QB sneak.

There were a few too many drops for the Jaguars on Monday, and it came from players who have not dropped many passes such as Parker Washington and Bhayshul Tuten.

Montaric Brown had a strong practice, including a terrific rep on Brian Thomas to deflect a pass in the corner of the end-zone during 7-on-7 drills.

Walker Little was fully dressed and took part in individual drills, a sign that he is working his way back.

In other injury news: No Jalen McLeod on Monday, with an unspecified injury seemingly holding him out. Injuries could make it tough for him to crack the 53-man roster, especially after the stellar performance veteran linebacker Yasir Abdullah had against the New Orleans Saints on Saturday in the preseason opener.

Liam Coen noted after practice that rookie safety Jalen Huskey was the culprit on the Saints' long kick return to start Saturday's game.